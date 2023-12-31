SMC Traders is a non-repaint indicator that is based on Price Action

The indicator uses current market structure to predict future reversals.

The indicator can be used with our free Market structure zig zag which can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91579

Please note to find the HH AND HL CLINK ON LINK ABOVE

Timeframes: 15 minutes for scalping 1 Hour for swing trading

Purple Arrow look for sells in conjunction with LL

White Arrow look for buys in conjunction with HL



