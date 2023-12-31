SMC Traders

4.1

SMC Traders is a non-repaint indicator that is based on Price Action

The indicator uses current market structure to predict future reversals.

The indicator can be used with our free Market structure zig zag which can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91579

Please note to find the HH AND HL CLINK ON LINK ABOVE

Timeframes: 15 minutes for scalping 1 Hour for swing trading

Purple Arrow look for sells in conjunction with LL

White Arrow look for buys in conjunction with HL


Avis 20
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
628
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2024.10.09 10:10 
 

Super indictor learn how to use it

GRIDANI
29
GRIDANI 2024.08.27 10:55 
 

Great and helpfull, thanks a lot to share it!!!

Stanislav Melnikov
791
Stanislav Melnikov 2024.04.07 12:10 
 

Очень хорошо

Aziz Ahmad
174
Aziz Ahmad 2025.09.30 12:44 
 

hello Lesedi, The indicator looks very good, but only the arrows appear on the graph, not the letters L and H, what could be happening?

13235010165
74
13235010165 2025.06.09 13:01 
 

not very good

miguel gil
126
miguel gil 2025.04.07 18:50 
 

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.07 07:39 
 

To risky , you need more indicators to confirm buy or sell

Leandro Roque
18
Leandro Roque 2025.01.23 09:23 
 

[Supprimé] 2024.11.02 00:53 
 

jj624038
144
jj624038 2024.10.14 17:40 
 

Tehniskai dirba gerai .O ar naudingas prekyboj. Mano manymu papildomas kliuvinys.

Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
628
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2024.10.09 10:10 
 

Super indictor learn how to use it

L.Verschoor
174
L.Verschoor 2024.09.16 17:09 
 

SMC Traders was very Helpfull,...Thanks a lot !

Damon Knight
300
Damon Knight 2024.09.03 20:22 
 

NOT A GOOD PRODUCT. AUTHOR SEEMS TO BE A SCAMMER AS WANTED ME TO PAY FOR ADDITIONAL SERVICES OUTSIDE OF MQL5 WHICH COULD HAVE BEEN EASILY ADDED HERE. I CAN SEE WHY ITS A FREE PRODUCT.

GRIDANI
29
GRIDANI 2024.08.27 10:55 
 

Great and helpfull, thanks a lot to share it!!!

_Striker_
150
_Striker_ 2024.07.30 08:13 
 

sunnychow
9049
sunnychow 2024.05.31 09:39 
 

gallard_a
255
gallard_a 2024.05.18 09:08 
 

rovinades
431
rovinades 2024.05.17 12:29 
 

Solene Clement
370
Solene Clement 2024.05.17 11:32 
 

Troy
224
Troy 2024.05.09 09:45 
 

Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 09:17 
 

Stanislav Melnikov
791
Stanislav Melnikov 2024.04.07 12:10 
 

Очень хорошо

heiko v.piechowski
1928
heiko v.piechowski 2024.03.26 20:31 
 

good indicator, thanks for sharing

