EUR Emperor

EUR Emperor EA always moves with close stoploss the maximum of 60 pips and the profit results are variable and determined according to the market movement.

The indicators used in EUR Emperor expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy ,It was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience.

All types of brokers also work and are accepted.

you can USE FOR COPY TRADING and anyone can follow your signals .

.....NOT SCALIPER OR HFT...


Live signal, 

You can see the performance of the robot by clicking this link:

1. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2138781?source=Site+Signals+My

                                                                                                                                               Important note 

                                                                                                                                             Stoploss: 60 pips

                                                                                                                                   Best Pairs:  EURSGD , EURCHF 

                                                                                                                             first deposit minimum :  100 Dollars

                                                                                                                  Time Frame :  M5 best time , also you can try M15

                                                                                                      Setfile: The default EA set is correct, you can only change the risk

                                                                                 When doing backtesting, please remember that the news filter analysis is not back in the test

                                                                     so the results may be slightly different, but the results will be more clearly when using it in the real market

                                                               Please remember that the maximum spread in IC Markets is between 5 and 10. Please use this way in the backtest

     

Important note : 

To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work.

please go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here

(  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :  http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml   )


       

After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, 

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor


Requirements , Important points for running a EA:

Account type required: ECN 

Broker type: Works in all brokers , My recommendation is to use brokers that have low leverage, such as IC Markets 1:500  RAW Spread  type account

Currency Pairs:   EURSGD , EURCHF 

Monthly profit limit: depends on your risk, which is adjusted by changing the size of the lot in the EA parameter

TimeFrame :  M5 ,M15    Earnings will vary in each timeframe.

Setfile: The default EA set is correct, you can only change the risk

                                                                                    


