Anonymous Algo is VIP , It  was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy.

  • All Trade Have StopLoss and MAX Daily SL % Always Behind Order

  • An expert based on    (AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD )

  • This Expert  is Day Trader 

Live signal, 

You can see the performance of the robot by clicking this link:

1. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1778077?source=Site+Profile+Seller



NOTE

  • in Default EA setting is only two strategies are True .you should do TRUE strategies ((  Anonymous Group ,   Morpho Group  ,  Dark Side Group ,  The Dark Overlord Group    ) ) so that different strategies can work together and make more trades
  • ALL Strategy  , Please change the default settings like this
input  // Anonymous Group                     =   TRUE              
input  // The Dark Overlord Group          =   TRUE
input // Morpho Group                            =   TRUE
input  // Dark Side Group                        =   TRUE
input  // Lazarus Group                          =   FALSE
input  // The Equation Group                 =    FALSE
input  // Cozy Bear Group                      =    FALSE
  • Time Frame :  M15
  • first deposit minimum :  6000 Dollars
  •  (AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD )
  • please do backtest minimum 6000 or 10000 start balance
Live signal, 

You can see the performance of the robot by clicking this link:




Important note : 

To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work.

please go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  =>Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here

(  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :  http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml   )

befor buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, 

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor




FREE
