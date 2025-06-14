Robot trading 002

"Experience the power of smart trading effortlessly! Always stay one step ahead of the market and enjoy automatic profits. Join those who have changed their trading style and achieved income without hassle. Say goodbye to complications and step into the world of easy profits! One automatic solution manages your trades and keeps you in the lead. Smart trading starts now! Market expertise is at your fingertips without complex data – just activate and go."

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum balance: $500

  • With the option to start trading from 21:00 GMT until 6 or 7 in the morning GMT 

  • With a setting that when we reach more than 4 or 5 trades on the chart, the Take Profit (TP) is set to 210.

  • Initial lot size: 0.01

  • Lot multiplier: 2.3

  • Distance between levels: 230, 23, or 2300 points depending on your broker

  • Take Profit points: Same as above – 23, 230, or 2300 depending on your broker


Enjoy the profits!


