Modify TP SL Pending Orders

Modify TP SL Pending Orders

Selected chart.

Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it.

This script avoids modifying existing BUY and  SELL ( TP & SL ) orders.

+ User-friendly utility
+ Help adjusting Take Profit and Stop Loss points for all your running orders automatically
+ Compatible with orders Sell Limit , Buy Limit , Sell Stop , Buy Stop
+ Easily edit all orders with appropriate new P&L values

+ The indicator works only on the selected window.

There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows.

Disclaimer: This script is a trading tool and not financial advice. Use it at your own risk and consult with a qualified financial advisor if needed.

Thank you very much for your reviews and comments

That is also an encouragement for making my new indicator.

Create by: Zero Fairness


Prodotti consigliati
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
Utilità
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
GGP Trade Copier MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Utilità
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilità
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Trade Copier Agent
Omar Alkassar
Utilità
Trade Copier Agent è progettato per copiare operazioni tra account/terminali multi MetaTrader (4/5). Con questo strumento, puoi agire come fornitore (fonte) o ricevitore (destinazione). Tutte le azioni di trading verranno copiate dal fornitore al destinatario senza alcun ritardo. Questo strumento ti consente di copiare operazioni tra più terminali MetaTrader sullo stesso computer con velocità di copia fulminee inferiori a 0,5 secondi. Guida all'installazione e agli input di Trade Copier Agent S
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.46 (54)
Experts
Utilizza il modello di una famosa strategia chiamata Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - posizionamento alternativo di ordini pendenti con aumento del lotto. La strategia consiste nel piazzare due ordini pendenti opposti. Quando il prezzo si muove in una determinata direzione, viene attivato un ordine pendente, mentre la dimensione del lotto dell'altro ordine viene aumentata. L'EA prevede tre tipologie di apertura degli ordini pendenti (TypeofTrade) Apertura automatica dopo il posizionamento (Ape
FREE
TrendEx Pro
Md Abdur Rahim
Experts
We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA. TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic. There is no use of any dangerous met
Multicurrency overview
Francesco Rubeo
Utilità
Stay updated with Multicurrency Overview!! The algorithm of this EA releases an average of the movement percentage of all the Forex currencies linked to a single currency, isolating it, letting us to comprehend its real and specific trend. Above on the left, a panel show us efficiently the trend of the currency, in the timeframe actually used. The second panel will keep you updated on macroeconomic news. P.N.:The news time is based on your pc clock time, this way you won't have any problem reg
SmartTrader Pro
HANI MABAD
Utilità
SmartTrader Pro — Advanced Order Management Panel Type: Order Management Platform: MetaTrader 4 Version: 1.0 Created by: HANI MABAD * 2025  --- Overview SmartTrader Pro is a professional multi-order launcher and manager designed for traders who want precise USD-based control over profits and losses. It enables you to open, manage, and close trades with a single click — across market and pending orders — while keeping full visibility through an integrated smart panel. Whether you tra
Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
5 (1)
Utilità
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilità
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Grid Synergy
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Imposta automaticamente livelli precisi di TP e SL su qualsiasi ordine ️ Compatibile con tutti i simboli e gli EA, filtrabile per simbolo o magic number Questo Expert Advisor consente di impostare Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) utilizzando valori di prezzo esatti (es: 1.12345 su EURUSD). Nessun pip o punto — solo controllo preciso e mirato su tutti gli ordini, anche con filtri per simbolo o numero magico. Funzionalità principali:
TSim
Sergey Kruglov
Utilità
Утилита  TSim   позволяет симулировать ручную торговлю в Тестере Стратегий MetaTrader 4. В панеле можно устанавливать размеры лота, тейпрофита и стоплосса. Панель имеет кнопки Sell   и Buy для выставления рыночных ордеров, а также кнопки CloseSell, CloseBuy и CloseAll для быстрого закрытия ордеров. Под панелью отображается список открытых ордеров. Внимание. Панель работает только в Визуальном режиме Тестера Стратегий MetaTrader 4.
FREE
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilità
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
AUTO PUT STOPLOSS TAKEPROFIT
Cuong Pham
Experts
This EA will help you to automatically put stop loss and take profit for all your orders. Stop loss point and take profit points can be selected in the tab of the input parameters. You can specify three symbols with SL and TP values (you can see symbol1 , symbol2 ... in the input tab below). The EA performs checks. If a new order with symbol1 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss1 and takeprofit1 values (in points). If a new order with symbol2 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss2 and tak
Close All Selected Chart
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilità
Close All Selected Chart Overview: This is one of the smart choices to help you make your trading management a lot easier. Especially when you have to manage a large number of orders. This utility will work like a helping hand to close all the unrelated order windows in less than no time, plus without making any kind of unwanted effects. :: 3 simple steps to use :: 1. Select your chart window.  2. Click "Close All" 3. Click "OK" Note: For the better understanding on how this utility works, plea
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Utilità
Questo è un pannello comune che espone una rete di ordini di acquisto e vendita. Chiude questo consulente per l'ordine di profitto definito nelle impostazioni. Quindi, c'è un parametro e si chiama Ladder che include che la distanza tra gli ordini inizia ad aumentare di punti specificati dal parametro ladder (qui, nelle impostazioni principali è di 10 punti) significa un secondo ordine di 10 punti, un terzo ordine di 20 punti, un quarto ordine di 40 punti, ecc. Quindi, cosa c'è in questo consul
Semi Auto Recovery Zone Full Order
Sirinya Pakkaman
Utilità
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false; Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use. Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true; Set Setting_Tra
Copier4Fee Advanced
Vladimir Tkach
4.75 (16)
Utilità
The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts).  Attention! Y ou need to use identifiers (Provider number) of the same length if you use several master copiers. For example. 1, 2, 3 or 11, 13, 22. The copying can be set in the opposite direction. The comments with all the recently performed actions are displayed on the screen to monitor the utility actions in slave mode. To avoid p
Easy Virtual Trader
Anoop Sivasankaran
4.89 (9)
Utilità
Setup Easy Virtual Trader > Input your Rules > You are ready to trade from mobile or another EA or anywhere....Let robot manage your Trades !  This powerful EA will help you manage ALL or SPECIFIC trades automatically based on your PRE-SET rules and settings Once it is setup and running on just one chart, you don't need to monitor your orders anymore, the software will keep watching and control your orders with your predefined rules You can trade from your desktop MT4 or from your mobile appli
Account Informer MT4
Ismail Hakki Delibas
5 (1)
Utilità
Utility Description This is a useful utility that can help traders to Stay in touch with their Accounts and hear about account critical conditions. With this utility, traders will receive notifications of broker server connectivity status. Different forms of notifications are supported such as Android or IOS phone notifications, Email messages or Popup Alerts. Also any changes on positions can be sent as a notification based on user settings. All above features can be customized using the EA inp
Chart Trader
FX AutoTrader
Utilità
ChartTrader is a professional trading tool that every trader needs in their toolbox. It has been developed to work with the MT4 Platform. ChartTrader offers a number of options to make placing orders in the Forex market quick and easy. The GUI sits on the chart window so there is no need to navigate to separate windows when placing orders. The program allows you to set pending and instant orders. It has a built in risk management system, so every trade can risk a percentage or a fixed amount in
TelegramSender MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier è un potente Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4, progettato per migliorare la tua esperienza di trading inviando notifiche di trading in tempo reale e rapporti completi tramite la piattaforma di messaggistica Telegram. Ideale per fornitori di segnali e formatori, questo strumento copia le operazioni effettuate manualmente o da altri EA nel tuo conto, offrendo avvisi personalizzabili, gestione avanzata delle operazioni e un dashboard intuitivo per informazioni sulle presta
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT4 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX), Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI), Candele classiche Heiken Ashi, Media mobile, Media
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
Utilità
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
Simple Risk Manager by kwefrankie
Frankie Indra Guntar
Utilità
This product offers several advantages and features that make trading easier and more intuitive: User-Friendly Interface : The EA provides simple buttons for setting up pending orders, market orders, and stop-loss levels. This reduces complexity and makes it easier for users to manage their trades with just a few clicks. Customizable Risk Management : Users can adjust their risk percentage and reward-to-risk ratio using input fields. This feature ensures that traders can easily manage risk, hel
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Discord Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile, progettato per inviare segnali di trading direttamente a Discord. Questo strumento trasforma il tuo account di trading in un efficiente fornitore di segnali. Personalizza i formati dei messaggi secondo il tuo stile! Per facilitarne l'uso, seleziona tra i modelli pre-progettati e scegli quali elementi del messaggio includere o escludere. [ Demo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Telegram ] 
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Utilità
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilità
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilità
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilità
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilità
Visualizza immediatamente la cronologia delle tue operazioni chiuse per giorno e settimana, le tue operazioni aperte correnti e l'esposizione forex su un grafico! Utilizza la mappa di calore per identificare le operazioni redditizie e dove si trova il tuo drawdown attuale all'interno del tuo portafoglio di trading. Pulsanti di chiusura rapida Utilizza i pulsanti di chiusura rapida per chiudere ogni operazione su un singolo simbolo, chiudere singole operazioni per intero o ottenere profitti o p
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Utilità
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilità
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Altri dall’autore
Drawdown Alert
Sakda Prempreenon
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
Drawdown Alerts Free ! Meta Trader 4 Indicator. Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. This Drawdown Alerts indicator shows the drawdown percentage in real time and alerts you when the limit you specify is reached. Calculation of drawdown depends on the amount of the trade balance. You can customize Drawdown Alerts for Corner - Left , Right , Up , Down X Y Color Number of decimal digits Popup messages and sound - Turn  on / off  notifications Notification
FREE
Candle Size points
Sakda Prempreenon
Indicatori
Candles Size ( Points ) Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. This simple tool provides crucial insights into current and historical market conditions, helping traders make informed decisions. Identify the longest candlestick over a customizable historical period. This information helps you spot significant price movements. See on YOUTUBE for key features This indicator is compatible with MetaTrader 4 The indicator   is easy to install and use, making it
FREE
Open Popup Notification
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilità
Open Popup Notification Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. " Free " Script to turn on pop-up notifications to view past trading alert messages including displaying account information. This script is compatible with MetaTrader 4 The script is easy to install and use, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels. There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows. Disclaimer: This script
FREE
Export Order History
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilità
Export Order History Free ! Meta Trader 4 script Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. Export trades history into a CSV file ( Excel sheet ) The summary is saved into a file in MQL4\Files folder. Choose  /  A ccount history  /  C ustom   period from your MT4  Select period Click OK to Export file directory  Open MT4 data folder CSV file ( Excel sheet ) Order  >  Open time  >  Close time  >  Type  >  Symbol  >  Size  >  Entry price  >  Exit price  >  T/P  >
FREE
Close Pending Active chart
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilità
Close Pending Active chart. Closing - Deleting, all pending orders For only the window you selected Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. Key Features: Effortless Order Management: This script streamlines your trading by allowing you to close all pending orders on the active chart with a single click. Comprehensive Order Handling: It's not just about market orders! Our script closes Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders, ensuring a thorough
Close All Selected Chart
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilità
Close All Selected Chart Overview: This is one of the smart choices to help you make your trading management a lot easier. Especially when you have to manage a large number of orders. This utility will work like a helping hand to close all the unrelated order windows in less than no time, plus without making any kind of unwanted effects. :: 3 simple steps to use :: 1. Select your chart window.  2. Click "Close All" 3. Click "OK" Note: For the better understanding on how this utility works, plea
Modify TP SL Multi Order
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilità
Modify  TP SL  Multi-Order Selected chart. Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. Looking for an easy-to-use multiple trading helper? This is the right choice! Why? + User-friendly utility + Help adjusting Stop Loss & Take Profit for all your running orders automatically + Compatible with orders Sell , Buy , Sell Limit , Buy Limit , Sell Stop , Buy Stop + Easily edit all orders with appropriate new P&L values + The indicator works only on the select
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione