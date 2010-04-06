Modify TP SL Multi Order

Modify TP SL Multi-Order

Selected chart.

Looking for an easy-to-use multiple trading helper?

This is the right choice!

Why?

+ User-friendly utility

+ Help adjusting Stop Loss & Take Profit for all your running orders automatically

+ Compatible with orders Sell , Buy , Sell Limit , Buy Limit , Sell Stop , Buy Stop

+ Easily edit all orders with appropriate new P&L values

+ The indicator works only on the selected window.

There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows.

Disclaimer: This script is a trading tool and not financial advice. Use it at your own risk and consult with a qualified financial advisor if needed.

That is also an encouragement for making my new indicator.

Create by: Zero Fairness




Prodotti consigliati
