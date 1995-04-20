ON Trade Stochastic Alert

This indicator gives you the signal of real cross on stochastic indicator.

This indicator is easy to attach to an ea.

This indicator will work best on All time frames.

Arrow appears depending on many algorithms that study the cross parameters.


Indicator properties

  • Use_System_Visuals: enable/disable visual styles.
  • Stochastic_K_Period.
  • Stochastic_D_Period.
  • Stochastic_Slowing.
  • Use_Notifications: enable/disable Push Notifications.
  • Use_Alert: enable/disable Alerts.
  • Use_E_Mail: enable/disable Email notifications.


