ON Trade Melad Pattern

Introducing the ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator: Enhance Your Trading Strategy with Breakout Patterns

Discover the power of the ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator—an intuitive tool designed to elevate your trading decisions by detecting and highlighting breakout patterns on your charts. This indicator is your key to identifying crucial breakout points and potential trend shifts with simplicity and precision.

Key Features:

Breakout Pattern Detection: The ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator focuses on recognizing breakout patterns with ease. It effortlessly spots specific candle formations that break out, helping you quickly identify significant price movement.

Price Movement Projection: Witness the price movement projection feature. After a breakout, the indicator mirrors the breakout's height, allowing you to visualize potential price trajectories that could follow the breakout.

Strategy Refinement: Seamlessly integrate the ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator into your trading strategy. Use it as a filter to confirm your trading entries, enhancing the accuracy and confidence of your trades.

Easy Customization: Tailor the indicator to match your preferences. Choose the specific candle patterns you want to detect as breakouts and adjust settings to align with your trading style.

How to Use the ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator:

Installation and Setup: Begin by installing the ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator on your trading platform. Customize settings according to the candle patterns you wish to detect and your trading preferences.

Breakout Identification: As the market evolves, the indicator scans for candle formations that break out from their usual range. Once a breakout is detected, the indicator draws attention to it, making it easy to spot.

Price Projection: Embrace the power of price projection. Watch as the indicator mirrors the breakout's height, giving you a glimpse of potential price paths after the breakout.

Enhanced Strategy: Implement the breakout patterns as a reliable filter for your trading strategy. Validate your trading decisions by assessing them in light of breakout patterns, leading to better-informed entries.

Risk Management: Maintain effective risk management techniques by setting appropriate stop-loss and take-profit levels for each trade, consistent with your trading strategy.

Conclusion:

The ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator is your gateway to enhanced trading decisions. By identifying breakout patterns and projecting potential price movement, it equips you with insights that can enhance your trading outcomes. Seamlessly incorporate it into your strategy and experience a new level of trading precision.

[Disclaimer: Trading involves risks, and the indicator should be used as part of a comprehensive trading strategy. Always exercise caution and conduct thorough analysis before making trading decisions.]

Feel free to adapt this explanation to match the specific ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator and your target audience's needs.

Prodotti consigliati
Signal Aggregator
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
4.78 (9)
Indicatori
Optimized set files for 23 currency pairs - H1 SET FILES  , for 17 currency pairs - M15 SET FILES  , for 18 currency pairs - H4 SET FILES . You can read detail manual for learn how trade - MANUAL   . For clients we have ready GIFT -  UTILITY SIGNAL AGGREGATOR . Contact us to private message with purchase number. But only clients with Lifetime version of SIGNAL AGGREGATOR. Utility will manage to you open positions base on Indicator rules. SIGNAL AGGREGATOR - is not just an indicator which most p
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicatori
Scopo principale: "Pin Bars" è progettato per rilevare automaticamente le barre dei pin sui grafici dei mercati finanziari. Una barra pin è una candela con un corpo caratteristico e una lunga coda, che può segnalare un'inversione di tendenza o una correzione. Come funziona: L'indicatore analizza ogni candela sul grafico, determinando la dimensione del corpo, della coda e del naso della candela. Quando viene rilevata una barra pin corrispondente a parametri predefiniti, l'indicatore la segna su
FREE
Market Rider Tools
Stefan Petkov
Indicatori
An Ultimate Tool  for quick and efficient market analysis. Unique combination of solid indicators defining market direction for trend tracking and filtration designed for you to stay on the  right  side of the market. Market Rider Tools   gives you access to one of the most used from professional trades indicators on worldwide, which were not build in for MT4 and MT5 terminals . These are unique non-repainting indicators designed to be used on all time frames for all instruments classes: Forex
ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
ADX Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT4 è uno strumento di trading potente progettato per i trader che desiderano monitorare simultaneamente più coppie di valute e timeframe utilizzando l’Indice Direzionale Medio (ADX). Semplifica il processo di tracciamento delle tendenze di mercato, l’identificazione dei segnali di confluenza e la ricezione di avvisi in tempo reale, rendendolo un asset indispensabile per le strategie di trading basate su ADX. Il cruscotto organizza i segnali in un formato a gr
FFx Bulls Power
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx RVI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Point Of Interest
Scott Edward Merritt
Indicatori
What is a Point of Interest? Traders who follow Smart Money Concepts may call this a Liquidity Point, or where areas of liquidity have been built up by retail traders for for Big Banks to target to create large price movements in the market. As we all know, retail traders that use outdated and unreliable methods of trading like using trendlines, support and resistance, RSI, MACD, and many others to place trades and put their stop losses at keys points in the market. The "Big Banks" know these me
R 3MA Cross
Rwy Ksyby
Indicatori
L'indicatore R 3MA Cross è un popolare indicatore di tendenza con avvisi basati sull'incrocio di 3 medie mobili, è composto da una media mobile più veloce, media e più lenta. Punti chiave Un avviso di acquisto si verificherà quando la media mobile più veloce incrocia verso l'alto sia la media mobile media che quella più lenta. Un avviso di vendita si verificherà quando la media mobile più veloce incrocia al ribasso sia la media mobile media che quella più lenta. Come commerciare con esso? Ap
MA bounce LITE arrows
Tomas Kremen
5 (1)
Indicatori
MA bounce LITE arrows is simplified version of main indicator MA bounce . It's for people who don't need to use all features of main indicator. Lite version shows only arrows on chart when there is high probability of price bounce from selected MA. MA bounce LITE arrows input settings: Current MA period  - period of moving average on current TF Current     MA type   - moving average calculation method  on current TF Current     MA applied price   - applied price of moving average  on current TF
Gold15
Glory Orluike Echonwere
Indicatori
The indicator is a 15-minute signal indicator for all types of traders. Meaning, you could make lots of profits trading two different signals in one indicator. NOTE: Both indicators are channels for achieving the same result. RED ARROW -- Sell Signal BLUE ARROW -- Buy Signal Purchase now to be part of our community. We offer standard chart setups for both novice and intermediate traders. Trade with ease!
FREE
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicatori
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Shape Pack
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator provides common shapes as drawing object options. The shapes are rotatable, resizable, draggable, and will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales. Multiple drawings are supported. Shapes: Square Rhombus Triangle (quadrilateral & isosceles) Circle (grid, overlapped grid, flexi grid, rotatable grid, concentric circles) Features: rays (all object edges will be rays) show/hide each individual drawing type, or all delete last drawn ob
FREE
The Day Scalping System
Anton Iudakov
3 (5)
Indicatori
Scalping indicator. It takes into account volatility, price movement in the local interval and the direction of the current trend. Recommended timeframe - M5. Advantages: Low volatility when a signal appears ensures minimal movement against an open position. The indicator does not redraw its signals. There are alert signals. It is a great tool for day trading. Settings: Name Description Period Indicator period Range of each bar in the period (pp.) The maximum size of each candle in the indicato
FREE
Visual Vortex Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Unleash the Power of Market Dynamics with the Vortex Indicator! The Visual Vortex Indicator is your advanced tool for decoding market trends, reversals, and momentum shifts. Priced at $65, this indicator provides a comprehensive view of market behavior, but it’s designed for you to fine-tune and optimize it according to your unique trading strategy. What Makes It Unique? The Vortex Indicator is based on a strategy that identifies directional movements and trend strength by analyzing key price d
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
AIS Optimal TPSL
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicatori
Questo indicatore mostra i livelli ottimali di take profit e stop loss. Questi livelli sono calcolati sulla base di dati storici. Al primo avvio, l'indicatore viene addestrato sulla cronologia. Dopodiché, valuta la probabilità che il prezzo superi questo o quel livello in futuro e seleziona le opzioni più ottimali per piazzare ordini stop. Ad esempio, i valori di take profit sono selezionati in modo che il profitto sia massimo e la probabilità che il prezzo raggiunga il suo livello sia la più a
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection:   The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals:   Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Ar
FREE
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Pips forex - is a ready trading system . This indicator shows with arrows on the chart when and in what direction you need to open an order. If the arrow is green, then we open a buy deal, and if the arrow is red, then we open a sell deal. Everything is very simple and quite effective. TakeProfit set 15-25 points. StopLoss set at the level of points. When the dots move, we immediately override the StopLoss. Recommended timeframe for trading M1 and M5. This is a scalping strategy and works best
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Indicatori
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
Gann Greed Don Hall
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
This product is based on the methodologies of Gann, his follower Don E. Hall. The Indicator builds a working view grid, which is used to analyze graphics. The Pyrapoint tool, developed by Don Hall, is a grid based on the Pythagorean cube. In his calculations he uses the Gann Square 9 methodology and the relationship between Price and Time. This tool is used to predict changes in trend and overall market actions. More information about the method   HERE
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicatori
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
M1 Breaking point
Lin Kai Han
Indicatori
We have always believed that the most efficient and intuitive methods can bring good results. M1 Breaking Point: An Intuitive Trading Indicator System M1 Breaking Point is an exceptionally intuitive trading indicator system, meticulously engineered for the M1 timeframe. It functions seamlessly as a standalone system for scalping or minor trend trading on fast-moving one-minute charts, and also integrates effortlessly into your existing trading strategy to enhance decision-making efficiency. Wh
History Data Downloader
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Indicatori
Scarica i dati mancanti per tutte le coppie di valute disponibili in Market Watch. Molto utile per il backtesting di EA e strategie e per scaricare tutta la cronologia in una volta invece che individualmente. L'indicatore funzionerà fino a quando non saranno stati scaricati tutti i dati storici per le coppie di valute selezionate. L'indicatore ha più opzioni: 1. Scarica i dati per singola coppia 2. Scarica solo per la coppia corrente 3. Scarica per le coppie selezionate 4. Scarica per tutte le c
FREE
FFx Bears Power
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Harmonic Pattern Helper Engulfing Bar mt4 test
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
Expert Advisor designed for trading Engulfing Candle Patterns within a manually input price range the D point of harmonic patterns , gartley , bat cypher butterfly ect.  This is the  full version , word test in the title is an error How Does It Work Step 1 Identify a price range around the end point D of your harmonic pattern. Input two prices into the EA settings   Inp9 Upper Level- type the highest price where an engulfing candle pattern can occur. Inp9 Lower Level - type the lowest price whe
FREE
CPM Extended
Sergey Efimenko
4.8 (10)
Indicatori
L'algoritmo si basa sull'idea dell'indicatore Currency Power Meter. In questa versione il numero di valori visualizzati è illimitato, il suo codice è più compatto e veloce, i valori della barra corrente possono essere ottenuti tramite buffer indicatori. Cosa mostra l'indicatore   : una banda sottile e il numero in alto davanti alla valuta mostrano l'indice di forza relativa delle ultime N ore (N è impostato nei parametri nella variabile 'Ore'), una banda più ampia mostra l'indice giornaliero. Pi
FREE
Quantum Currency Matrix Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicatori
Of all the four principle capital markets, the world of foreign exchange trading is the most complex and most difficult to master, unless of course you have the right tools! The reason for this complexity is not hard to understand. First currencies are traded in pairs. Each position is a judgment of the forces driving two independent markets. If the GBP/USD for example is bullish, is this being driven by strength in the pound, or weakness in the US dollar. Imagine if we had to do the same thing
Fractal with levels
Aleksandr Martynov
Indicatori
Indicator of fractals with adjustable indents. Designed according to an original simplified algorithm for use in EA. The main ones in the indicator are lines showing the levels of the current fractals, which allows you to read the values ​ ​ of the last fractal in one operation. It works on a closed bar, so it does not redraw and does not load the terminal with calculations. It should be understood that the indicator is late with the detection of the fractal by the number of bars on the righ
Bearish Engulfing
Zaky Hamdoun
Indicatori
Introduction and Description The indicator displays an arrow whenever a " Bearish Engulfing " is detected. The latter usually indicates the beginning of a downward trend. A bearish engulfing pattern is a technical chart pattern that signals lower prices to come. The pattern consists of an up candlestick followed by a large down candlestick that eclipses or "engulfs" the smaller up candle. The pattern can be important because it shows sellers have overtaken the buyers and are pushing the price mo
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicatori
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe è uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che cercano approfondimenti sul comportamento del mercato identificando le aree di prezzo chiave dove i partecipanti significativi accumulano ordini. Queste aree, note come blocchi d'ordi
Altri dall’autore
ON Trade Bystra Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
"Questo indicatore rileva gli ingressi basati sulla teoria del modello Bystra e fornisce i valori di ingresso per inserire ordini limitati con livelli di destinazione e di stop. Ciò consente di calcolare la percentuale di rischio. Note: Questo indicatore dispone di buffer che ne consentono l'utilizzo negli Advisor Esperti (EA). È importante praticare una buona gestione del denaro durante il lavoro con questo prodotto. Quando cambi il tuo timeframe, L'indicatore salverà il template utilizzato nel
ON Trade Japanese Candles
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Indicatore Tecnico per la Rilevazione di Forti Pattern di Azione del Prezzo: Pin Bar, Inside Bar e Outside Bar Introduzione: Nel campo dell'analisi tecnica, i pattern di azione del prezzo fungono da indicatori vitali dei potenziali movimenti di mercato. Abbiamo sviluppato un sofisticato indicatore tecnico che semplifica l'individuazione di robusti pattern di azione del prezzo sui grafici. Il nostro indicatore è specializzato nella rilevazione di tre pattern essenziali: il Pin Bar, l'Inside Bar
ON Trade Donchian Channel
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Questo indicatore ha lo scopo di rappresentare visivamente il canale Donchian sul tuo grafico di trading. Il canale Donchian è uno strumento tecnico semplice utilizzato per rappresentare l'intervallo tra il massimo più alto e il minimo più basso in un periodo specificato. Questo indicatore migliora l'analisi visiva dei movimenti dei prezzi, offrendo indicazioni sui potenziali punti di rottura e di continuazione della tendenza. Il canale Donchian può essere applicato sia all'unità di tempo attual
FREE
ON Trade Pivoteer
Abdullah Alrai
4 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing the Pivot Point Selector Indicator: Your Ultimate Tool for Custom Pivot Levels Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Say hello to the Pivot Point Selector Indicator, a game-changing tool that puts you in control of your pivot levels. This innovative indicator empowers you to choose three specific points that will determine the pivot level calculations, giving you unparalleled customization and precision in your trading strategy. Key Features and Benefits: Custom Pivo
FREE
ON Trade Pivots
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
ON Trade Pivots is A technical indicator that Draws all Pivot levels depending on time frame that defined in settings. Notes It will be good tool for all traders who use pivot levels in their trades. Let me inform you that this indicator draw this level as buffers not as objects then you can connect it easily to EA. This indicator allow you to find pivots levels for any time frame not only daily you are free to choose time frame from settings. Parameters Use_System_Visuals - Enable /Disable Sy
FREE
ON Trade Metals Gram Price
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'Indicatore Calcolatore del Prezzo del Grammo d'Oro Sei interessato a tenere sempre sotto controllo il prezzo dell'oro nella tua valuta locale? Non cercare oltre, l'Indicatore Calcolatore del Prezzo del Grammo d'Oro ti offre uno strumento innovativo che ti consente di calcolare in tempo reale il prezzo al grammo dell'oro nella tua valuta locale preferita. Con questo indicatore, puoi sfruttare le informazioni finanziarie per prendere decisioni informate. Caratteristiche Principa
FREE
ON Trade Angler
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
"Questo indicatore è uno strumento semplice per la rilevazione delle tendenze. Puoi usarlo insieme alla tua strategia per ottenere buoni ingressi, come nella modalità di scalping. Disegnerà un canale intorno al prezzo, che si espanderà man mano che il tempo aumenta. In periodi personalizzati, tornerà al punto di partenza dell'espansione in base a un algoritmo che tiene conto del tempo e del prezzo insieme. Puoi acquistare al limite inferiore del canale dopo che sono visibili segni di inversione.
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore funziona con la teoria delle onde di Elliott in due modi: Modalità automatica: In questa modalità, l'indicatore rileverà automaticamente le cinque onde motrici sul grafico in conformità alla teoria delle onde di Elliott. Fornirà previsioni e individuerà potenziali zone di inversione. Inoltre, avrà la capacità di generare avvisi e messaggi push per informare i trader sugli sviluppi importanti. Questa funzionalità automatica semplifica il processo di identificazione e analisi dei
ON Trade Channels
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Strumento di Canale di Regressione". Utilizzando questo strumento, i trader possono ottenere un controllo eccezionale sul canale di regressione del proprio grafico, consentendo loro di prendere decisioni di trading più informate. Lo Strumento di Canale di Regressione è uno strumento potente nella cassetta degli attrezzi di un trader. È progettato per fornire preziose informazioni sulle tendenze dei prezzi e sui potenziali livelli di supporto e resistenza. Lo strumento è particolarmente efficace
ON Trade Candle Arrow
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Presentiamo il nostro potente indicatore Forex progettato per migliorare la tua strategia di trading e fornirti informazioni precise sulle tendenze di mercato. Questo strumento innovativo utilizza un algoritmo personalizzato sofisticato che analizza minuziosamente le misurazioni delle candele, apportando regolazioni per ottenere una precisione ottimale. Il risultato? Un insieme di frecce accuratamente tracciate sul tuo grafico, che indicano punti di ingresso strategici. La genialità dietro a que
ON Trade Gann Diamond
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è progettato per rilevare e visualizzare le onde diamantate di Gann, un modello specifico derivato dalla teoria di Gann. Fornisce ai trader una panoramica sulle potenziali inversioni di mercato tracciando punti (P) basati sui punti ABC del modello. Inoltre, l'indicatore traccia linee verticali dai punti previsti (P) per aiutare i trader a identificare più facilmente i punti potenziali di inversione. Funzionalità dell'indicatore: Use_System_Visuals: Questo parametro consente di
ON Trade Fibo Star
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
L'indicatore "Fibo Star" è stato progettato per tracciare i fan di Fibonacci sotto forma di stelle sul tuo grafico. Questi fan di Fibonacci sono uno strumento potente per analizzare le variazioni dei prezzi e possono fornire intuizioni sui potenziali livelli di supporto e resistenza. Questo indicatore è dotato di un pannello di controllo user-friendly che mira a semplificare il processo di disegno e configurazione dei fan, risparmiando così tempo ed sforzi. Istruzioni per l'uso: Questo indicator
ON Trade Forex Strength Meter
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
L'indicatore "Forza delle Valute" è uno strumento potente progettato per fornire ai trader informazioni sulla forza relativa delle diverse valute sul mercato forex. Calcolando e rappresentando la forza di ciascuna valuta in base al proprio intervallo di tempo specificato, questo indicatore offre ai trader l'opportunità di identificare possibili occasioni di trading, in particolare quando sono osservate divergenze significative o incroci. Caratteristiche principali dell'indicatore: 1. Calcolo del
ON Trade Gann Squares
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
L'indicatore Quadrato di Gann è uno strumento potente di analisi di mercato basato sull'articolo "Formula Matematica per le Previsioni di Mercato" scritto da W.D. Gann. Questo strumento utilizza concetti matematici e teorie di Gann per effettuare un'analisi precisa del mercato. Utilizza i quadrati di 144, 90, 52 e anche il quadrato di 9. Inoltre, integra il metodo del  per il quadrato di 9 e la sua relazione con canali e modelli stellari di quel quadrato. Manuale Utente e Applicazione: Prima di
ON Trade Harmonic Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Questo indicatore rileverà i pattern armonici disegnati sul grafico tramite metodi manuali e automatici. Aggiungi la tua recensione, per favore. Note: Questo indicatore ha un pannello di controllo e salverà ogni impostazione (grafico e timeframe). Puoi ridurlo per avere più spazio sul grafico e puoi premere il pulsante di chiusura per nascondere tutti i dati dell'indicatore sul grafico se preferisci lavorare con altri strumenti di analisi. Quando utilizzi questo indicatore e modifichi le imposta
ON Trade Hikkake Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
L'indicatore di pattern di candele giapponesi Hikkake è uno strumento specializzato progettato per identificare e rilevare i Pattern di Azione dei Prezzi Hikkake che si stanno formando su un grafico. Questi pattern si basano sul concetto di una falsa rottura da una barra interna, che spesso porta a potenziali opportunità di trading. La principale funzione dell'indicatore è analizzare le ultime cinque candele sul grafico e determinare se esse presentano le caratteristiche del pattern Hikkake. Qua
ON Trade Joker Levels
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Indicatore di Supporto e Resistenza Basato sulla Numerologia per MetaTrader Introduzione: Scopri una nuova dimensione nell'analisi tecnica con il nostro Indicatore di Supporto e Resistenza Basato sulla Numerologia per MetaTrader. Questo strumento unico sfrutta la potenza della numerologia per identificare i livelli chiave di supporto e resistenza sui tuoi grafici, fornendoti preziose intuizioni sulle potenziali oscillazioni dei prezzi. Concetti Chiave: La Numerologia nel Trading: La numerologia
ON Trade Shepherd Numerology Levels
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Scopri un approccio rivoluzionario al trading con l'Indicatore Shepherd Numerology Levels. Questo strumento innovativo combina la saggezza antica della numerologia con le moderne tecniche di trading per aiutarti a identificare livelli chiave di supporto e resistenza sui tuoi grafici. Utilizzando il metodo del quadrato del nove, questo indicatore offre una prospettiva unica sui meccanismi di mercato e ti consente di prendere decisioni di trading più informate. Principali Caratteristiche e Vantagg
ON Trade Numerology Mirror
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'Indicatore ON Trade Numerology Mirror: Rivelazione di Modelli di Inversione Nascosti attraverso la Numerologia Esplora una nuova dimensione nell'analisi tecnica con l'Indicatore ON Trade Numerology Mirror. Questo innovativo strumento sfrutta la saggezza antica della numerologia per identificare livelli chiave di inversione nei tuoi grafici. Riorganizzando i numeri in posizioni invertite, questo indicatore rivela modelli nascosti che hanno il potenziale per indicare inversioni
ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'Indicatore Astronomico per MT4: Il tuo compagno di trading celeste definitivo Sei pronto a elevare la tua esperienza di trading a livelli celesti? Non cercare oltre, il nostro rivoluzionario Indicatore Astronomico per MT4 è qui. Questo strumento innovativo va oltre gli indicatori di trading tradizionali, sfruttando algoritmi complessi per offrirti intuizioni astronomiche senza pari e calcoli di precisione. Un universo di informazioni a portata di mano: Ammira un pannello compl
ON Trade Pulse Cycle
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
This indicator will give you entries as result of scalping strategy that will be applied on 14 symbols in same time and you are able to be notified with this entries  Note :   This indicator for scalping on 5 minutes timeframe only . How to use it : 1-Open chart and adjust settings (edit symbols names as your platform names , activate the alert system if you need it . 2-Wait for any signal you have it from this scanner you will have it as alert and as notification and you will see it on board
ON Trade Stochastic Alert
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
This indicator gives you the signal of real cross on stochastic indicator. This indicator is easy to attach to an ea. This indicator will work best on All time frames. Arrow appears depending on many algorithms that study the cross parameters. Indicator properties Use_System_Visuals: enable/disable visual styles. Stochastic_K_Period. Stochastic_D_Period. Stochastic_Slowing. Use_Notifications: enable/disable Push Notifications. Use_Alert: enable/disable Alerts. Use_E_Mail: enable/disable Email n
ON Trade VSA
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Presentiamo "ON Trade VSA" - Il tuo strumento definitivo per l'analisi del volume e della distribuzione! Scopri il potere dell'Analisi del Volume e della Distribuzione (VSA) con il nostro indicatore all'avanguardia - "ON Trade VSA". Il VSA è una metodologia potente utilizzata dai trader per valutare la forza del mercato, identificare le tendenze e prendere decisioni informate. Esploriamo le caratteristiche chiave che rendono "ON Trade VSA" uno strumento indispensabile per il tuo arsenale di trad
ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe
Abdullah Alrai
5 (2)
Indicatori
Vi presentiamo ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe, un indicatore avanzato progettato per rilevare vari tipi di pattern sul mercato utilizzando metodi sia manuali che automatici. Ecco come funziona: Pattern Armonici: Questo indicatore è in grado di individuare pattern armonici che appaiono sul vostro grafico. Questi pattern sono fondamentali per i trader che praticano la teoria del trading armonico, come descritta nel libro di Scott Carney "Harmonic Trading vol 1 & 2". Che li disegniat
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Scopri le Onde del Lupo - Il tuo Ultimo Strumento di Trading! Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente per individuare facilmente le Onde del Lupo su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo? Non cercare oltre! Il nostro indicatore delle Onde del Lupo fa il lavoro in modo impeccabile. Ecco perché è perfetto per te: Caratteristiche Principali: Rilevamento Autom
ON Trade Telegram Orders
Abdullah Alrai
Utilità
This program serves as an effective tool for sending messages through a Telegram bot using the MetaTrader platform. It enables you to send your trading recommendations related to the orders you open on the trading platform directly to your Telegram channel or group. These messages may include details about open trades and can be accompanied by illustrative images of the orders. Alternatively, they can be configured to be without images based on your preferences. This means that if you are the ow
ON Trade Breakout Zone
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Presentiamo il nostro nuovo indicatore: [ON Trade Breakout Zone] Strumento di analisi di mercato semplice ma potente per tutti i trader! Adatto sia ai professionisti che ai trader principianti Sei pronto a potenziare la tua strategia di trading? Il nostro ultimo indicatore è progettato per semplificare l'analisi di mercato ed è uno strumento utile per trader di tutti i livelli. Che tu sia un esperto navigato o stia appena iniziando, [ON Trade Breakout Zone] è la tua chiave per sbloccare
ON Trade Numerology Station
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
User Manual Download link: https://ontrd.com/our-books/ For all who are asking about indicator  ON Trade Numerology Station It obtain about 16 numerology strategies it make together completed unit control your trading . Basic strategies to work with it are 3 strategies statistics about them are the following : 1. RBA levels success rate more then 95%. 2. FF more then 96%  3.RBA SUN 98% We will not say 100 % as they are .. Ratio rates as following :  1.Rba levels more then 1/3 to 1/6 . 2.FF MORE
ON Trade Manager
Abdullah Alrai
Utilità
Questo prodotto ti consentirà di controllare i tuoi ordini e il tuo account con molte funzioni 1- calcolerà la dimensione del lotto corretta in base alla dimensione del tuo account/dimensione SL/valore in punti coppia per 1 dimensione del lotto. 2- ti fornirà la situazione attuale dell'ordine in base alle posizioni delle linee (target sl tp). 3- sposterà tutti gli ordini target / sl premendo 1 pulsante. 4- ti darà informazioni sul tuo conto e sul margine necessario per aprire i tuoi ordini.
ON Trend
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicatori
Padroneggia la potenza del trading di tendenza Questo indicatore è progettato per trader principianti, intermedi e professionisti. Semplifica il processo di trading rilevando con precisione la tendenza reale su qualsiasi coppia di valute. Perché scegliere questo indicatore? - Trading facile: Non sono più necessarie analisi complesse. Carica l'indicatore sul grafico, aspetta i segnali di acquisto o vendita, e non è necessario stare incollati al grafico tutto il giorno. - Segnali di ingresso c
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione