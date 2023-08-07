Gold Island EA

1

Gold Island is an Expert Advisor that make your trading very smooth and safe. Following features has been added to the EA.

Feature

  • Risk management in percent of total balance 
  • Take profit points
  • Martingale methods
  • Close trade in average profit
  • Low drawdown

Parameters:

  • Take profit= Points to take profit & close trades
  • Trade distance= From how far away the 2nd, 3rd trade to be opened.
  • Starting lots= Trade size to be open at starting.
  • Multiplier value= How frequently trade size should be increased in next opening trades.
  • Maximum trades= How many trades total can be opened by the Gold Island EA
  • Close maximum trades= Trues or False (when true EA will close maximum trades to reduce drawdown)

Currency Pair: This EA made and optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (XAUUSD is best)

Time frame: Use 1-15 minutes (5 minutes tested which is always best)


Use 0.01 lot size for each $100 balance & TP should be 100 points for best result.







Altri dall’autore
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicatori
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Gold Scanner EA
Md Atiqul Islam
Experts
Gold Scannar CI Averaging Martingale EA   Smart. Adaptive. Powerful. Built for Professionals. The CCI Averaging With TP, Equity Protect, Martingale EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capitalize on market momentum shifts using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) signals. It intelligently scales into positions using an adaptive martingale strategy , with built-in hedging logic and equity protection for enhanced risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who underst
Filtro:
worldofhunger
1054
worldofhunger 2023.09.05 13:31 
 

Failed misreabley on the first day of use, terrible EA.

Md Atiqul Islam
648
Risposta dello sviluppatore Md Atiqul Islam 2023.09.05 16:46
Please change your EA settings. I made the robot with best technique. It will provide you best result ever.
Rispondi alla recensione