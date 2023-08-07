Gold Island EA
- Md Atiqul Islam
- Version: 1.0
Gold Island is an Expert Advisor that make your trading very smooth and safe. Following features has been added to the EA.
Feature:
- Risk management in percent of total balance
- Take profit points
- Martingale methods
- Close trade in average profit
- Low drawdown
Parameters:
- Take profit= Points to take profit & close trades
- Trade distance= From how far away the 2nd, 3rd trade to be opened.
- Starting lots= Trade size to be open at starting.
- Multiplier value= How frequently trade size should be increased in next opening trades.
- Maximum trades= How many trades total can be opened by the Gold Island EA
- Close maximum trades= Trues or False (when true EA will close maximum trades to reduce drawdown)
Currency Pair: This EA made and optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (XAUUSD is best)
Time frame: Use 1-15 minutes (5 minutes tested which is always best)
Use 0.01 lot size for each $100 balance & TP should be 100 points for best result.
Failed misreabley on the first day of use, terrible EA.