Winshots ICT Silver Bullet SMC System

This indicator will help you identify the key zones needed for The Silver Bullet Strategy which are:

  •  The three time-windows the ICT mentioned in the strategy
    • Window 1: 3 AM and 4 AM New York time
    • Window 2: 10 AM and 11 AM New York Time
    • Window 3: 2 PM to 3 PM New York Time
  • Bullish and bearish supply and demand zones which will help you identify FVG inside those time windows
  • The previous day's high and low, draw on liquidity
  • The indicator does not plot the FVGs to avoid cluttering the chart 
  • Existing supply and demand zones will help you concentrate on what's important
  • Repainting Zig-Zag arrows inside the silver bullet windows will give you suggestions when to go short or long but you still have to make the final determination yourself
  • Built-in RISK MANAGEMENT feature will display your Risk to Reward (RRR) info based on the size of the trades you execute to ensure you're not over leveraging your account and that you're taking trades with a favourable RR
  • Optional large and small fractals can give you a heads up about potential price reversals or pullbacks
  • Optional display of the active trade(s) P-and-L helps you better monitor all your combined opened trades and their combined / current P&L (profit and loss; this relates to all open trades on the same chart)

Once the indicator is loaded, it will track all silver bullet window so that you can review previous sessions and practice your ICT SB strategy.

The indicator will plot all the supply and demand zones data on the current active window but you can choose to hide or disable the ones that do not interest you.

The indicator will post buy or sell signal in the form of Zig Zag based arrows however you have to keep in mind that those arrows do repaint so the final decision to take a trade rests with you. 

