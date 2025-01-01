DocumentazioneSezioni
GetViewBetween

Ottiene dal set corrente ordinato un subset specificato dai valori minimi e massimi.

bool GetViewBetween(
   T&  array[],         // un array per la scrittura
   T   lower_value,     // il valore minimo
   T   upper_value      // il valore massimo
   );

Parametri

&array[]

[out] Un array per la scrittura del subset.

lower_value

[in] Il valore minimo del range.

upper_value

[in] Il valore massimo del range.

Valore di ritorno

Restituisce true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.