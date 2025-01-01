- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
GetViewBetween
Ottiene dal set corrente ordinato un subset specificato dai valori minimi e massimi.
|
bool GetViewBetween(
Parametri
&array[]
[out] Un array per la scrittura del subset.
lower_value
[in] Il valore minimo del range.
upper_value
[in] Il valore massimo del range.
Valore di ritorno
Restituisce true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.