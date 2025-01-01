MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardCollezioni Dati GeneraliCSortedSet<T>Comparer AddCountContainsComparerTryGetMinTryGetMaxCopyToClearRemoveExceptWithIntersectWithSymmetricExceptWithUnionWithIsProperSubsetOfIsProperSupersetOfIsSubsetOfIsSupersetOfOverlapsSetEqualsGetViewBetweenGetReverse Comparer Restituisce un puntatore all'interfaccia IComparer<T>, utilizzata per organizzare un set ordinato. IComparer<T>* Comparer() const; Valore di ritorno Restituisce un puntatore all'interfaccia IComparer<T>. Contains TryGetMin