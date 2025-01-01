DocumentazioneSezioni
Comparer

Restituisce un puntatore all'interfaccia IComparer<T>, utilizzata per organizzare un set ordinato.

IComparer<T>* Comparer() const;

Valore di ritorno

Restituisce un puntatore all'interfaccia IComparer<T>.