Add

Aggiunge un elemento a un set ordinato.

bool Add(
    value     // il valore dell'elemento
   );

Parametri

value

[in]  Il valore dell'elemento da aggiungere.

Valore di ritorno

Restituisce true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.