현재 정렬된 집합에서 최소값과 최대값으로 지정된 하위 집합 가져오기.

bool GetViewBetween(
   T&  array[],         // 표기 배열
   T   lower_value,     // 최소값
   T   upper_value      // 최대값
   );

매개변수

&array[]

[out] 부분 집합을 쓰기 위한 배열.

lower_value

[in] 범위의 최소값.

upper_value

[in] 범위의 최대값.

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환.