MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリジェネリックデータコレクションCSortedSet<T>GetViewBetween
- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
GetViewBetween
현재 정렬된 집합에서 최소값과 최대값으로 지정된 하위 집합 가져오기.
|
bool GetViewBetween(
매개변수
&array[]
[out] 부분 집합을 쓰기 위한 배열.
lower_value
[in] 범위의 최소값.
upper_value
[in] 범위의 최대값.
값 반환
성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환.