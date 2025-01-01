MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardCollezioni Dati GeneraliCSortedSet<T>IsProperSupersetOf
- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
IsProperSupersetOf
Determina se il set ordinato corrente è un superset appropriato della raccolta o dell'array specificati.
Una versione per lavorare con la raccolta che implementa l'interfaccia ICollection<T>.
bool IsProperSupersetOf(
Una versione per lavorare con un array.
bool IsProperSupersetOf(
Parametri
*collection
[in] Una raccolta per determinare la relazione.
&collection[]
[in] Un array per determinare la relazione.
Valore di ritorno
Restituisce true se il set ordinato corrente è un superset adeguato, altrimenti false.