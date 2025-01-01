DocumentazioneSezioni
Determina se il set ordinato corrente è un superset appropriato della raccolta o dell'array specificati.

Una versione per lavorare con la raccolta che implementa l'interfaccia ICollection<T>.

bool IsProperSupersetOf(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // una raccolta per determinare la relazione
   );

Una versione per lavorare con un array.

bool IsProperSupersetOf(
   T&  array[]                     // un array per determinare la relazione
   );

Parametri

*collection

[in] Una raccolta per determinare la relazione.

&collection[]

[in] Un array per determinare la relazione.

Valore di ritorno

Restituisce true se il set ordinato corrente è un superset adeguato, altrimenti false.