DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardCollezioni Dati GeneraliCSortedSet<T>IsSubsetOf 

IsSubsetOf

Determina se il set ordinato corrente è un subset della raccolta o dell'array specificati.

Una versione per lavorare con la raccolta che implementa l'interfaccia ICollection<T>.

bool IsSubsetOf(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // una raccolta per determinare la relazione
   );

Una versione per lavorare con un array.

bool IsSubsetOf(
   T&  array[]                     // un array per determinare la relazione
   );

Parametri

*collection

[in] Una raccolta per determinare la relazione.

&collection[]

[in] Un array per determinare la relazione.

Valore di ritorno

Restituisce true se il set ordinato corrente è un subset, altrimenti false.