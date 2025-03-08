Devises / FSFG
FSFG: First Savings Financial Group Inc
27.43 USD 0.29 (1.05%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FSFG a changé de -1.05% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 26.49 et à un maximum de 27.49.
Suivez la dynamique First Savings Financial Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
FSFG Nouvelles
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
Range quotidien
26.49 27.49
Range Annuel
21.63 30.94
- Clôture Précédente
- 27.72
- Ouverture
- 27.49
- Bid
- 27.43
- Ask
- 27.73
- Plus Bas
- 26.49
- Plus Haut
- 27.49
- Volume
- 90
- Changement quotidien
- -1.05%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.14%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.61%
- Changement Annuel
- 16.23%
