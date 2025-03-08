CotationsSections
Devises / FSFG
Retour à Actions

FSFG: First Savings Financial Group Inc

27.43 USD 0.29 (1.05%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FSFG a changé de -1.05% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 26.49 et à un maximum de 27.49.

Suivez la dynamique First Savings Financial Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FSFG Nouvelles

Range quotidien
26.49 27.49
Range Annuel
21.63 30.94
Clôture Précédente
27.72
Ouverture
27.49
Bid
27.43
Ask
27.73
Plus Bas
26.49
Plus Haut
27.49
Volume
90
Changement quotidien
-1.05%
Changement Mensuel
1.14%
Changement à 6 Mois
7.61%
Changement Annuel
16.23%
20 septembre, samedi