Currencies / FSFG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FSFG: First Savings Financial Group Inc
26.99 USD 0.11 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FSFG exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.67 and at a high of 27.20.
Follow First Savings Financial Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FSFG News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- First Savings Financial (FSFG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
- First Savings earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- First Savings Financial (FSFG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- First Savings Financial Group sets quarterly dividend at $0.16
- This Lakeland Financial Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday - Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC), First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
Daily Range
26.67 27.20
Year Range
21.63 30.94
- Previous Close
- 26.88
- Open
- 27.20
- Bid
- 26.99
- Ask
- 27.29
- Low
- 26.67
- High
- 27.20
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- -0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.88%
- Year Change
- 14.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%