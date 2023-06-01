Smart Gold Ai Robot

Smart Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now!


The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and NO MARTINGALE.

No more indicator.

You can select day to trade, You can input period time to trade.
You can using frequency trading (HFT). Recommended 1-3 minutes Next open trade after time(Minutes) with your money management too.
For factory magic number, The Ai Robot working auto trade by your inputs value.
For magic number 0, You can hand trade together with the Ai Robot and he auto close all by money profit for you.

Recommend for ECN/Lowest Spread Account type and low spread of other account type.
It can help IB/Trader pump lot size with safe trading. 

Super Special Price : $149 for 20 copies only, Next Price $550, Normal Price $30,000

The Strategies inside:

Strategies inside Work for XAUUSD and any Assets Chart of any brokers
1.Smart Gold Strategy Automatic trend and sideway trading, You can views M30-D1 timeframe chart, Day Trade, No Martingale. Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday, For any broker server time zone and any account type  
2.Smart Crypto SW Strategy D1 Price Movement, views D1 Timeframe chart
3.Smart Price Strategy Automatic trend and sideway trading, You can views M30-D1 timeframe chart, Day Trade, No Martingale. Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday, For any broker server time zone and any account type 
4.Smart Friday Ai Robot  Friday Trading with D1 Price Movement and Price Action, You can views M30-D1 timeframe chart, Day Trade, No Martingale. 
5.Smart Fund Ai Robot  FX Everyday Trading with D1 Price Movement and Price Action, You can views M30-D1 timeframe chart, No Martingale. 


Close All Function Special:

Close all by 3 Positions Judge
Close all by 4 Positions Judge


More Tip: You can choose to switch strategies in this example. each day of the week, You can apply different strategies each day to each chart. By filtering the days of the week as below of the inputs tab.






Andreas Blach 2023.07.31 19:42 
 

Der EA funktioniert gut, wenn mann 10.000 Euro oder Cent auf dem Account hat und mit 0.01 Lot handelt. Dafür ist der Profit aber mäßig...

Répondre à l'avis