Super Fund Ai Robot
- Experts
- Nirundorn Promphao
- Version: 14.23
- Mise à jour: 23 février 2023
- Activations: 5
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า
Super Fund Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now!
The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and NO MARTINGALE.
No more indicator.
You can select day to trade, You can input period time to trade.
You can using frequency trading (HFT). Recommended 1-3 minutes Next open trade after time(Minutes) with your money management too.
For factory magic number, The Ai Robot working auto trade by your inputs value.
For magic number 0, You can hand trade together with the Ai Robot and he auto close all by money profit for you.
Recommend for ECN/Lowest Spread Account type and low spread of other account type.
It can help IB/Trader pump lot size with safe trading.
Super Special Price : 299USD for 20 copies only, Next Price 599USD, Normal Price 30,000USD
The Strategies inside:
|Strategies inside
|Work for XAUUSD Chart of specify brokers
|1.WinWiFi Buy Only
|Current TF, with your skills, No Martingale
|2.WinWiFi Sell Only
|Current TF, with your skills, No Martingale
|3.WinWiFi Fund Ai Robot
|H1 TF, with Win Direction, No Martingale
|4.WinWiFi Fund 2 Ai Robot
|H1 TF, with Day-Night, Price Movement, No Martingale
|5.WinWiFi Fund 3 Ai Robot
|H1 TF, with Auto Sideway, Price Movement, No Martingale
|6.WinWiFi Fund 4 Ai Robot
|H1 TF, with Auto Trend, Price Movement, No Martingale
|7.WinWiFi Fund 5 Ai Robot
|H1 TF, with Day-Night, Auto Spread, No Martingale
|8.WinWiFi Fund 6 Ai Robot
|H4 TF, with Day-Night, Auto Zone, No Martingale
|9.WinWiFi Fund 7 Ai Robot
|H4 TF, with Day-Night, H1-Auto Spread, No Martingale
|10.DooPrime Fund Ai Robot
|H4 Follow and Reversal, No Martingale, Any broker server time zone
|11.Exness Fund Ai Robot
|Exness, AETOS Markets, ZFX
|12.Forex4You Fund Ai Robot
|Forex4You, Fusion Markets, Infinox Capital
|13.Fullerton Fund Ai Robot
|H1 TF, with Daily Zone Follow-Reversal, No Martingale
|14.Lirunex Fund Ai Robot
|Lirunex, Pepperstone, FXTM, MTrading, SuperForex, Admiral Markets
|15.Star Fund Ai Robot
|XM, GMI, CXM Direct, Hantec Markets, StarTrader, Think Markets
|16.Think Fund Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone with M30(4,5) with D1 control Loss-Win
|17.Tixee Fund Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone with M30(4,5) with D1 control Win-Loss, Opposite Think Fund Ai Robot
|18.Vantage Fund Ai Robot
|Vantage Markets, VT Markets, FTMO, Windsor Brokers, DooPrime, ATFX, KCM, FXCG, WeTradeBroker, WelTrade, FBS, ICMarkets, TMGM, LiteFinance, RoboForex, JustMarkets, AximTrade, FPMarkets, FullertonMarkets, Tixee
|19.Vlado Fund Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone
|20.Beast Wars1 Fund Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto Loss(1),Win(2),Loss(3),Win(4),Loss(5),Win(6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
|21.Beast Wars2 Fund Ai Robot
|Any broker, Opposite Beast Wars1 Strategy, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto Win(1),Loss(2),Win(3),Loss(4),Win(5),Loss(6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
|22.Beast Wars3 Fund Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone
|23.Beast Wars4 Fund Ai Robot
|Any broker, Opposite Beast Wars3 Strategy
|24.Beast Wars Forex Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone
|25.Beast Wars WinLoss Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone
|26.Beast Wars LossWin Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone
|27.Beast Wars Spread Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone
|28.Star Fund M1 Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone
|29.Star Fund M2 Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone
|30.Star Fund M3 Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone
|31.Super Fund Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone
|32.Forex Proprietary Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone base on D1
|33.Forex Proprietary 2 Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone base on D1
|34.Forex Proprietary 3 Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone base on H4
|35.Forex Proprietary 4 Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone base on H4
|36.Forex Proprietary 5 Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone, Current TF, Auto Price Movement
|37.Forex Proprietary 6 Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone, Current TF, Auto Price Price Movement, D1 Reversal
|38.WinWiFi Prop Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone, M5,H4 TF, Auto Zigzag-Swing-Loss-Win, No Martingale
|39.WinWiFi Prop 2 Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone, M5,H4 TF, Auto Zigzag-Swing-Spread, No Martingale
|40.WinWiFi Prop 3 Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto 3Win(1-3), 3Loss(4-6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
|41.WinWiFi Prop 4 Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto 2Win(1-2), 2Loss(3-4), 2Win(5-6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
|42.WinWiFi Prop 5 Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto 3Loss(1-3), 3Win(4-6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
|43.WinWiFi Prop 6 Ai Robot
|Any broker server time zone, M5-H4,D1 TF, Auto 2Loss(1-2), 2Win(3-4), 2Loss(5-6), No Martingale, Apply to switch the days of the week, Mon-Wed-Fri, Tue-Thu, Everyday
Apply to switch the days of the week:
Select Ture for Monday, True the WinWiFi Prop 6 Ai Robot
Select Ture for Tuesday, True the WinWiFi Prop 3 Ai Robot
Select Ture for Wednesday, True the Beast Wars2 Fund Ai Robot
Select Ture for Thursday, True the WinWiFi Prop 5 Ai Robot
Select Ture for Friday, True the WinWiFi Prop 4 Ai Robot
More Tip: You can choose to switch strategies in this example. each day of the week, You can apply different strategies each day to each chart. By filtering the days of the week as below of the inputs tab.