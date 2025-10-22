FVG Super Signal
- Indicateurs
- Nirundorn Promphao
- Version: 1.25
Elevate your trading on the MT5 platform (Exclusively for MQL5 members).
**My M1/M5 Gold Trading Strategy: Just Follow the Arrows! 🔼🔽**
No more complicated analysis! Here’s how I trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes using the **FVG Super Signal** indicator from **WinWiFi Robot Series** on MT5.
It's simple:
* **See a Buy Arrow 🔼? I open a Buy order.**
* **See a Sell Arrow 🔽? I open a Sell order.**
The signals are clear, making decisions fast and easy. Perfect for scalping!
A big thank you to these great signals for making trading so straightforward!
