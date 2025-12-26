Im Sorry Ai Signal

Im Sorry Ai Signal v1.26 – Precision Gold Scalping for MT5

Elevate your trading with Im Sorry Ai Signal, the latest technical indicator from the WinWiFi Robot Series. Specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers on the MetaTrader 5 platform, this tool simplifies complex market movements into clear, actionable visual signals.

Designed with a focus on Price Action within the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability entry points in the fast-paced gold market.

Key Features

  • Plug & Play Simplicity: Designed for ease of use. Just follow the arrows and execute your trades. No complex chart analysis is required.

  • Specialized for Gold: Optimized settings specifically for XAUUSD M5, capturing rapid price movements ideal for scalping and binary options.

  • Visual Clarity: High-contrast signal arrows (Blue for Buy) ensure you never miss a move.

  • Advanced Notification Suite: Stay connected to the market even when you are away from your desk:

    • Audible Alerts: Instant sound notifications on your terminal.

    • Push Notifications: Real-time signal alerts sent directly to your MT5 mobile app (iOS/Android).

    • Email Alerts: Automated email logs for every new signal.

How to Trade

  1. Entry: When a Blue Arrow appears pointing upwards, it indicates a strong BUY opportunity based on Price Action.

  2. Exit: Secure your profits based on your personal targets or when the price hits a known resistance level.

  3. Risk Management: We provide the signals; you provide the discipline. Always manage your lot sizes and use Stop Loss orders according to your risk appetite.

Technical Specifications

  • Terminal: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Recommended Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Recommended Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute)

  • Strategy Type: Scalping / Price Action / Trend Following

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and Gold involves significant risk to your invested capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please use proper Money Management (MM).

Thank you for supporting WinWiFi Robot Series. We are dedicated to creating tools that make trading accessible and efficient for everyone.


FAQ:

  • Does it repaint? No, the signals are calculated based on closed bar price action.

  • Can I use it on other pairs? While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), it can be used on volatile currency pairs like GBPUSD.

  • Is it a robot? No, this is a manual signal indicator to assist your trading decisions.


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is the signal "Non-Repaint"?

A: Yes. The signals are calculated based on price action and logic from the WinWiFi Robot Series. Once a candle closes and the arrow appears, it remains fixed on the chart.

Q: Why is the indicator "BUY Only"?

A: Version 1.26 is specifically optimized for Gold’s bullish price action cycles. By focusing on Buy signals, we filter out high-risk counter-trend sells during strong upward gold rallies, improving the overall win rate for scalpers.

Q: Which timeframe works best?

A: While the indicator can be used on any timeframe, it is highly optimized for the M5 (5-Minute) chart. This is where the price action patterns for Gold are most consistent for scalping.

Q: Does it work with all MT5 Brokers?

A: Yes, it is compatible with all brokers providing the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Q: Can I receive alerts on my smartphone?

A: Absolutely. You simply need to enter your MetaQuotes ID in the MT5 Terminal options. The indicator supports Push Notifications, Sound Alerts, and Email.

Q: Do I need a VPS to run this?

A: A VPS is not required for a manual indicator. However, if you want to receive mobile alerts 24/5 without keeping your computer on, a VPS is recommended.

Q: Is this an Automated Trading Robot (EA)?

A: No, this is a Technical Indicator. It provides the signals, but the trader must manually execute the trades and manage the risk.

Support & Community

If you have any technical issues or need help with installation, please contact us:

  • Developer: Mr. Nirundorn Promphao

  • Email: winwifi@gmail.com

  • Series: WinWiFi Robot Series


Installation & Setup Guide

Setting up the Im Sorry Ai Signal is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get started:

Step 1: Installation

  1. Purchase/Download: Once you have acquired the indicator from the MQL5 Market, open your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) terminal.

  2. Navigator Window: Open the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N).

  3. Find Indicator: Look under the Indicators > Market folder. You will see Im Sorry Ai Signal.

  4. Attach to Chart: Open a Gold (XAUUSD) chart on the M5 timeframe. Drag and drop the indicator from the Navigator onto the chart.

Step 2: Configuration (Inputs)

When the settings window pops up, go to the "Inputs" tab to customize your alerts:

  • Send_Email: Set to true if you want signals sent to your email.

  • Audible_Alerts: Set to true to hear a sound when a signal appears.

  • Push_Notifications: Set to true to receive alerts on your mobile phone.

Step 3: Setting up Mobile Alerts (Optional)

To receive signals on your iPhone or Android:

  1. Go to Tools > Options (Ctrl+O) in your MT5 Terminal.

  2. Click on the Notifications tab.

  3. Check the box "Enable Push Notifications".

  4. Enter your MetaQuotes ID (found in your mobile MT5 app under Settings > Messages).

  5. Click the "Test" button to ensure you receive the notification.

Step 4: Start Trading

  • Wait for the Blue Arrow to appear.

  • Ensure the signal matches your current market bias.

  • Execute your trade and manage your risk (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

Recommendations for Best Results

  • Broker: Use an ECN broker with low spreads on Gold for better scalping performance.

  • Timing: The indicator performs best during the London and New York sessions when gold liquidity and volatility are high.

  • Practice: Always test the signals on a Demo Account first to familiarize yourself with the signal frequency and price movement.


Risk Disclaimer

Please read carefully before using this product:

Trading Gold (XAUUSD) and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage available in the market can work against you as well as for you.

  • No Financial Advice: The Im Sorry Ai Signal is a technical analysis tool designed to assist manual trading. It does not provide financial advice or guaranteed trade recommendations.

  • Individual Responsibility: Any trades placed based on the signals provided by this indicator are taken at your own risk. The developer, WinWiFi Robot Series, is not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software.

  • Past Performance: Historical performance and backtesting results displayed in screenshots are not indicative of future results. Market conditions are constantly changing.

  • Risk Management: It is strongly recommended that you never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Always use a Stop Loss and practice proper Money Management (MM) according to your account size.

  • Demo Testing: We strictly advise all users to test the indicator on a Demo Account for at least 2–4 weeks to understand its behavior and signal frequency before trading with real capital.

By purchasing or using the Im Sorry Ai Signal, you acknowledge that you understand these risks and agree to take full responsibility for your trading outcomes.

Final Checklist for your MQL5 Upload:

  1. Main Description: (The one focusing on Gold Scalping M5).

  2. Key Features: (The Alert system and Price Action logic).

  3. FAQ: (Addressing "Non-Repaint" and "Buy Only" questions).

  4. Installation Guide: (How to set up Push Notifications).

  5. Risk Disclaimer: (The text above).


Im Sorry Ai Signal v1.26 – สุดยอดเครื่องมือ Scalping ทองคำสำหรับ MT5

ยกระดับการเทรดของคุณด้วย Im Sorry Ai Signal อินดิเคเตอร์ตัวล่าสุดจากทีมพัฒนา WinWiFi Robot Series ที่ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อนักเทรด ทองคำ (XAUUSD) สาย Scalping บนแพลตฟอร์ม MetaTrader 5 โดยเฉพาะ

เราเปลี่ยนพฤติกรรมราคา (Price Action) ที่ซับซ้อน ให้กลายเป็นสัญญาณลูกศรที่ดูง่าย แม่นยำ และช่วยให้คุณตัดสินใจเข้าเทรดได้ทันท่วงทีในไทม์เฟรม M5 (5 นาที)

คุณสมบัติเด่น (Key Features)

  • Simple & Visual: ออกแบบมาให้ใช้งานง่ายที่สุด เพียงเทรดตามลูกศรที่ปรากฏ ไม่ต้องวิเคราะห์กราฟให้ปวดหัว

  • Gold Specialized: ปรับแต่งอัลกอริทึมมาเพื่อคู่ทองคำ (XAUUSD) โดยเฉพาะ เพื่อจับจังหวะการแกว่งตัวในไทม์เฟรม M5

  • Comprehensive Alerts: ระบบแจ้งเตือนครบวงจร ไม่พลาดทุกจังหวะสำคัญ:

    • Audible Alerts: เสียงแจ้งเตือนบนหน้าจอคอมพิวเตอร์

    • Push Notifications: ส่งสัญญาณตรงเข้ามือถือผ่านแอป MT5 (iOS/Android)

    • Email Alerts: ส่งรายละเอียดสัญญาณเข้าอีเมลอัตโนมัติ

  • Non-Repaint: สัญญาณมีความเสถียร เมื่อแท่งเทียนจบและลูกศรปรากฏแล้ว จะไม่มีการขยับหรือหายไป

กลยุทธ์การเทรด (Trading Strategy)

  1. การเข้าออเดอร์ (Entry): เมื่อปรากฏ ลูกศรสีฟ้า ชี้ขึ้นใต้แท่งเทียน แสดงถึงโอกาสในการเปิดออเดอร์ BUY ตามหลัก Price Action

  2. การทำกำไร (Exit): เก็บกำไรตามเป้าหมาย (TP) ที่คุณพอใจ หรือเมื่อราคาถึงแนวต้านสำคัญ

  3. การบริหารความเสี่ยง (RM): เราให้สัญญาณที่แม่นยำ แต่คุณต้องมีวินัยในการคุม Lot Size และวางจุดตัดขาดทุน (Stop Loss) ตามความเสี่ยงที่รับได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย (FAQ)

  • ถาม: สัญญาณมีการรีเพ้นท์ (Repaint) หรือไม่?

    • ตอบ: ไม่ครับ สัญญาณคำนวณจากราคาปิดของแท่งเทียน เมื่อลูกศรปรากฏแล้วจะคงอยู่ที่เดิมตลอดไป

  • ถาม: ทำไมถึงมีแค่สัญญาณ BUY?

    • ตอบ: ในเวอร์ชัน 1.26 เราเน้นไปที่วัฏจักรขาขึ้นของทองคำ เพื่อคัดกรองสัญญาณที่ได้เปรียบที่สุด ลดความเสี่ยงจากการเทรดสวนเทรนด์ในตลาดทองคำที่มีความรุนแรง

  • ถาม: ต้องใช้กับไทม์เฟรมไหน?

    • ตอบ: แนะนำให้ใช้ที่ M5 เพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับการ Scalping แต่สามารถใช้ร่วมกับไทม์เฟรมอื่นเพื่อดูแนวโน้มได้

คู่มือการติดตั้ง (Installation Guide)

  1. การติดตั้ง: หลังกดดาวน์โหลดจาก Market ให้ไปที่หน้าต่าง Navigator > Indicators > Market แล้วลาก Im Sorry Ai Signal ลงบนกราฟทองคำ (XAUUSD) M5

  2. การตั้งค่า: ในช่อง Inputs คุณสามารถเลือกเปิด/ปิดระบบแจ้งเตือน (Email, Sound, Push) ได้ตามต้องการ

  3. การรับแจ้งเตือนผ่านมือถือ: ไปที่ Tools > Options > Notifications แล้วกรอก MetaQuotes ID จากแอป MT5 ในมือถือของคุณเพื่อรับสัญญาณแบบ Real-time

ข้อความระลึกถึงความเสี่ยง (Risk Disclaimer)

การเทรดทองคำมีความเสี่ยงสูงและอาจไม่เหมาะกับนักลงทุนทุกคน เลเวอเรจอาจส่งผลทั้งด้านบวกและลบต่อพอร์ตของคุณ

  • อินดิเคเตอร์นี้เป็นเพียงเครื่องมือช่วยวิเคราะห์ ไม่ใช่คำแนะนำทางการเงิน

  • ผู้พัฒนา (WinWiFi Robot Series) จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อความเสียหายใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นจากการเทรด

  • ผลลัพธ์ในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีกำไรในอนาคต

  • ข้อแนะนำ: ควรทดสอบกับ บัญชี Demo อย่างน้อย 2-4 สัปดาห์เพื่อให้เกิดความชำนาญก่อนเริ่มเทรดจริง

ขอขอบคุณที่สนับสนุน WinWiFi Robot Series เรามุ่งมั่นพัฒนาเครื่องมือเพื่อให้การเทรดของคุณง่ายและมีประสิทธิภาพยิ่งขึ้น!



Produits recommandés
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicateurs
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA est basé sur cet article : https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDITIONS COMMERCIALES - Recherchez les paires de devises qui se négocient en dessous de l'EMA et du MACD de la période X pour être en territoire négatif. - Attendez que le prix dépasse l'EMA de la période X, puis assurez-vous que MACD est soit en train de passer du négatif au positif, soit est passé en territoire positif dans les cinq barres. - Aller long 10 pips au-dessus
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3 (1)
Indicateurs
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro — Basé sur l’indicateur Trend Catcher, l’un des plus appréciés par les traders, et après de nombreuses demandes, nous avons enfin le Trend Catcher EA. Un Expert Advisor de nouvelle génération qui combine automatisation algorithmique et contrôle manuel direct, offrant une maîtrise totale du marché . Rapide, adaptable, conçu pour les traders qui valorisent la clarté, la performance et la liberté de décision . Développé et optimisé spécifiquement pour EURUSD avec des données ti
FREE
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicateurs
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Surf EA MT5
Rustem Gabetdinov
Experts
Surf EA  is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCA
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
Experts
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Gold Range Filter Pro with Volume Signals
Fazal Abbas Shah
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Indicator Description Range Filter Pro is a sophisticated trading tool for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines adaptive price filtering with volume analysis and real-time market monitoring. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this indicator helps identify trend direction, potential reversals, and significant market movements through its multi-layered approach. Key Components 1.Dynamic Range Filter 2.Volatility-Adjusted Bands 3.Volume-Enhanced Candles 4.Professional Trading Dashboard 5.M
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicateurs
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Holeshot MAX
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
Holeshot Max MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA     est un robot de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading actif sur les instruments financiers les plus prisés, incluant les paires de devises majeures (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’or (XAU/USD), le pétrole (Brent, WTI) et les cryptomonnaies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.). Le cœur de son algorithme repose sur une version modernisée de la moyenne mobile de Hull (HMA), offrant des signaux plus clairs comparés aux Moving Average classiques. Le conseiller s’adap
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
MADayLevel
Azamat Mullayanov
Indicateurs
Простейший индикатор для ручной торговли. Для комфортной торговли так же имеется эксперт https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/41133 Суть идикатора: уровни строяться на основе Moving Average с выбранным периодом по ценам High и Low. На разнице между High и Low строятся следующие уровни выше и ниже. В случае если бар не выходит за уровни, помечается зеленой меткой. Данную метку и уровни можно использовать для выставления отложенных ордеров когда цена на долго застревает между уровнями. Входные
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Martingale Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
5 (1)
Experts
Votre Boîte à Outils de Trading Multi-Stratégies GRATUITE Arrêtez de chercher le robot de trading parfait. Martingale Pulse est un puissant Expert Advisor tout-en-un qui combine quatre stratégies d'entrée distinctes avec une gestion des risques et des contrôles de trading de niveau institutionnel. Développé comme un outil éducatif de haute qualité, il est offert entièrement GRATUITEMENT à la communauté MQL5. Utilisez-le pour apprendre des concepts de programmation avancés, tester vos théories ou
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicateurs
Si vous achetez cet indicateur, vous recevrez mon Gestionnaire de Trading Professionnel + EA  GRATUITEMENT. Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Power Candles – Signaux d’entrée basés sur la force pour tous les marchés Power Candles intègre l’analyse de force éprouvée de Stein Investments directement dans le graphique des prix. Au lieu de réagir uniquement au prix, chaque bougie est colorée en fonction de la force réelle du marché, ce qui permet d’identifier instantanément les phases de momentum, l’accélération de la force et les transitions de tendance propres. Une logique unique pour tous les marchés Power Candles fonctionne automatiqu
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base des Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il est conçu pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière systématique et à obtenir une vision plus claire de la direction globale du marché. Le système analyse automatiquement les Points de Retournement, les Zones Clés et la Market Structure sur plusieurs unités de temps, tout en affichant les Points of Interest (POI), les signaux
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Système de Trading d'Or (XAU/USD) sur MetaTrader 5 Pour le trader sérieux: Abordez le trading d'Or avec une méthodologie structurée et axée sur les données, combinant plusieurs facteurs d'analyse de marché. Cet outil est conçu pour soutenir votre analyse du trading d'Or. Opportunité de Prix Limitée C'est une chance de posséder Gold Sniper Scalper Pro avant que le prix n'augmente.  Le prix du produit augmentera de $50 après chaque série de 10 achats subséquents. Prix Fi
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicateurs
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Smart Stop Indicator – Précision intelligente du stop-loss directement sur votre graphique Présentation Smart Stop Indicator est la solution idéale pour les traders qui souhaitent placer leur stop-loss de manière claire et méthodique, sans deviner ni suivre leur intuition. Cet outil combine la logique classique de price action (succession de plus hauts et de plus bas) avec une reconnaissance moderne des cassures pour identifier le prochain niveau de stop réellement logique. Que le marché soit
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicateurs
IX Power : Découvrez des insights de marché pour les indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et forex Vue d’ensemble IX Power est un outil polyvalent conçu pour analyser la force des indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et symboles forex. Tandis que FX Power offre une précision maximale pour les paires de devises en utilisant toutes les données disponibles, IX Power se concentre exclusivement sur les données du symbole sous-jacent. Cela fait de IX Power un excellent choix pour les m
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Meravith Auto est une version automatisée du système de trading Meravith. L'indicateur se compose d'une ligne de tendance qui change de couleur. Lorsqu'elle est haussière, elle est verte, et lorsqu'elle est baissière, elle est rouge. Il s'agit de la ligne de support de la tendance. Une ligne de liquidité, où le volume haussier est égal au volume baissier. Une ligne de déviation haussière triple. Une ligne de déviation baissière triple. Des points violets et bleus indiquant un volume élevé. Le po
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
TPSproTrend PRO identifie le moment précis où le marché change de direction et constitue un point d'entrée au début du mouvement. Vous entrez sur le marché lorsque le prix commence tout juste à bouger, et non après que le mouvement ait déjà eu lieu.   Indicateur       Il ne redessine pas les signaux et affiche automatiquement les points d'entrée, le Stop Loss et le Take Profit, rendant ainsi le trading clair, visuel et structuré. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   VERSION MT4 Principaux avantages Signalisa
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 est un indicateur pour MetaTrader 5 qui automatise l’analyse de la structure de marché et des concepts ICT / Smart Money . Il ne prend aucune position et ne gère pas les ordres : c’est un outil d’analyse visuelle , pas un robot de trading automatisé. Ce que l’indicateur affiche L’indicateur scanne le graphique et met en avant les informations suivantes : Structure de marché : swings importants, HH, HL, LH, LL
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Plus de l'auteur
WinWiFi Ultra Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
"We have developed a highly accurate trading signal system applicable to all assets on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe. Calibrated against actual Gold price behavior, this system allows users to trade every candlestick effectively, regardless of market conditions—whether the market is trending, moving sideways, or reversing. The system features real-time arrows and color-coded indicators that signal immediate Buy or Sell entry points. This allows traders to use it as a reliable confirmation tool t
FREE
FVG Super Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
**Experience Smarter Trading with FVG Super Signal** Unlock simpler, more decisive trading with **FVG Super Signal**, an advanced MT5 indicator from the WinWiFi Robot Series. This powerful tool uniquely combines the Fair Value Gap (FVG) technique with robust trend-following logic. * **Clear Signals:** Delivers intuitive Buy/Sell alerts, simplifying your trading decisions. * **Universal Compatibility:** Works seamlessly across all assets and timeframes. * **Highly Versatile:** Ideal for all tr
FREE
Super Binary FX Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
WOW Market Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Ezy Option Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Advance Stoch Trend Colored
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of a chart by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signals with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each timeframe. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example, the Moving Average
PutCall Sniper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
New to Binary Options Trading? You are not able to win while trading binary options? Need help with your trading? You have come to the right place! This indicator provides Put (SELL) and Call (BUY) signals for binary options on the M1-M15 timeframes. Advantages Ability to easily recognize impulsive moves. Effective and flexible combination to different trading strategies. Advanced statistics calculation following the entry point. Signals strictly on the close of a bar. Works in all symbols and
WOW Dash Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash Scalper Ai Robot Pro1
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 20 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currenc
WOW Dash Scalper FX Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
WOW Dash Scalper FXD1 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - D1 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs,
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro1 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M30 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M30 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto cur
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro2 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 15 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto currency pairs, Push No
WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 Trend Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 PutCall OTC
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M1-D1 Strategies Close by Money Profit  - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. Ne
WOW Dash M16 Swing Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 Swing FX Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 Reversal Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 DNA Spiral Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 BO Swing Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash Zero Plus Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Gold M15 timeframe, Price Movement Trading , Fund Min 500$  Lot0.01 with 30 Seconds next open trade, XAUUSD and Major Currency pairs. Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - Current timeframe Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - Current Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this mag
WOW Dash ZeroPlus Pro
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Current and M5 timeframe with Trend and zigzag upward, downward Scalping Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M5 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds  - 120 seconds is default, can c
WOW Dash Lucky Bunny
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า M5 timeframe with zigzag upward and downward Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M5 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds  - 60 seconds is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto cur
Dash Majors Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, Predicting BUY and SELL signals with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on D1 timeframe. You can trade with small timeframe or using Dash DIY Ai Robot, Dash Smart Majors Strategy for autotrading on any timeframe and any currency pairs. You can download template and the presets file for autotrading with Dash Smart Majors Strategy . Example: If you install i
Dash M30 Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, Predicting BUY and SELL signals with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on M30 timeframe. You can trade with small timeframe or using Dash DIY Ai Robot, Dash Smart M30 Strategy for autotrading on any timeframe and any currency pairs. You can download template and the presets file for autotrading with Dash Smart M30 Strategy . Example: If you install indica
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis