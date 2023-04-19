RSI Hedging Gold

My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on M1,M5 time frame,

Base on RSI indicator, hedging strategy.

stop loss 0.27 usd/0.01 lot

take profit 3.9 usd/0.01 lot 

Recommend broker: Exness, 5 digit broker, stoploss = 270; takeprofit = 3900

Min deposit: from 300 usd

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Stoploss: 0.27 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit:  3.9 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

(If you have any question, inbox me)


