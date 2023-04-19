RSI Hedging Gold
- Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
- Version: 1.3
- Mise à jour: 19 avril 2023
- Activations: 7
My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on M1,M5 time frame,
Base on RSI indicator, hedging strategy.
stop loss 0.27 usd/0.01 lot
take profit 3.9 usd/0.01 lot
Recommend broker: Exness, 5 digit broker, stoploss = 270; takeprofit = 3900
Min deposit: from 300 usd
Input Setting to test my EA:
- Stoploss: 0.27 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
- Takeprofit: 3.9 usd/0.01 lot (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
(If you have any question, inbox me)