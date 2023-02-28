WTCVolumeProfile

Check My Products



Contact me to discover all my services





I present to you one of the most sought after indicators by traders! It is one of the most useful and valuable indicators for discretionary trading.





It used to be easier to access this indicator from various platforms, but growing demand makes it impossible to use it on external platforms (such as TradingView) without paying a monthly subscription.





That's why I decided to use my experience in software programming to create this indicator for MT4.





The indicator is simple and intuitive. Few inputs but effective, which makes it extremely easy to use.





Trading is evolving and this represents your best chance to get a few dollars one of the most used tools at the moment.