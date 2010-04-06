Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT4

Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, trailing stop and breakeven. Also, using this panel, you can view summary information on the results of trading on your account.

This version of the panel works only with EURUSD. You can find version for all symbols here - Full version

The trading panel cannot be tested in the strategy tester. Before using, I recommend watching the video.


Video Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT4
