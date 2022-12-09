UTrailingMin
- Experts
- Viktor Shpakovskiy
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 9 décembre 2022
- Activations: 10
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.
Guide to UTrailingMin can be found in the "Comments" section.
Benefits
- 5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss;
- 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, and by indicators;
- virtual mobile stop loss and virtual mobile take profit;
- adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;
- trailing stop for all orders, all symbols opened in the terminal;
- mini profit to start the trailing stop.
- setting up a trailing stop for of open positions by magic number and by direction;
- closing orders by drawdown percentage;
- closing orders under a fixed profit plan;
- closing all positions on Equity;
- "hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;
- working with CFD, futures, cryptocurrencies (#Bitcoin, etc.) and etc.;
- works on accounts with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
- special multiplier for working with other quotes.
Parameters
Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS
- Magic number (-1 for all)
- Positions: - select direction.
- Add SL and TP - the EA will set a stop loss or take profit for all open orders.
- TPSL Mode: - selection of installation mode SL and TP.
- Stop Loss in points
- Take Profit in points
- Breakeven
- Profit to enable a breakeven
- Breakeven level
- Slippage
Block 2. CLOSING POSITIONS
Block 3. TRAILING OPEN POSITIONS
- Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit - to start trailing stop.
- Mode selection: - 5 modes.
- Timeframe for trailing stop
- Trailing stop by: - 7 instruments.
- Trailing stop level
- Trailing step
- Indent in points, except "by Points"
- ATR period
- Level of Volumes
Block 4. OTHER SETTINGS