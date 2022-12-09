UTrailingMin

The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.

Guide to UTrailingMin can be found in the "Comments" section.

Benefits

  • 5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss;
  • 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, and by indicators;
  • virtual mobile stop loss  and virtual mobile take profit;
  • adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;
  • trailing stop for all orders, all symbols opened in the terminal;
  • mini profit to start the trailing stop.
  • setting up a trailing stop for of open positions by magic number and by direction;
  • closing orders by drawdown percentage;
  • closing orders under a fixed profit plan;
  • closing all positions on Equity;
  • "hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;
  • working with CFD, futures, cryptocurrencies (#Bitcoin, etc.) and etc.;
  • works on accounts with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
  • special multiplier for working with other quotes.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Magic number (-1 for all)
  • Positions: - select direction.
  • Add SL and TP - the EA will set a stop loss or take profit for all open orders.
  • TPSL Mode: - selection of installation mode SL and TP.
  • Stop Loss in points
  • Take Profit in points
  • Breakeven
  • Profit to enable a breakeven
  • Breakeven level
  • Slippage

Block 2. CLOSING POSITIONS

Block 3. TRAILING OPEN POSITIONS

  • Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit - to start trailing stop.
  • Mode selection: - 5 modes.
  • Timeframe for trailing stop
  • Trailing stop by: - 7 instruments.
  • Trailing stop level
  • Trailing step
  • Indent in points, except "by Points"
  • ATR period
  • Level of Volumes

Block 4. OTHER SETTINGS


