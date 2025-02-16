EA Gold MA

EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss.

Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD.

The settings have been optimized and simplified for users.

Settings: 

 OrderBuy  = true                                                                                             
 OrderSell  = true
 Magic  = 1
 LotBuy  = 0.01
 LotSell  = 0.01
 Profit  = 2
 SL  = 20000*Point
 Step  = 1
 Martingale  = 1.5
 MA1  = 100
 MA2  = 200
 MaxOrederBuy  = 50
 MaxOrederSell  = 50


If You need help, You can direct message me.

