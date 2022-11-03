EA Gold CCI

EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss.

Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD.

The settings have been optimized and simplified for users.

Settings: 

 OrderBuy  = true                                                           
 OrderSell  = true
 Magic  = 1
 LotBuy  = 0.01
 LotSell  = 0.01
 Profit  = 1
 SL  = 10000*Point
 Step  = 1
 Martingale  = 1.5
 Period_CCI  = 12
 Max_CCI  = 100
 Min_CCI  = 100
 MaxOrederBuy  = 50
 MaxOrederSell  = 50


If You need help, You can direct message me.

Expert Advisor does not use indicators, does not use a grid, does not use martingale. Work like this: ONLY one order per day with Stoploss and TakeProfit! Fully automated. This expert advisor is created for investment for a long period , but NOT for speculation (not scalper, not just order opener)! To get the most out of the robot - I advise you to use the robot for at least 1 year and longer! The longer the period, the greater the profit.  The robot does not need to be set up! Just download and
Jakarta At Night
Sentono
Experts
Fully Automated EA Running Jakarta At Night Jakarta At Night is the dynamic grid system . Supported currency pairs: All Forex Pair Recommended Timeframe: M15 [Low Risk] or M30 [High Risk] Live Performance Features: One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple currency pairs support or single pair only Requirements The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker The EA should run on a VPS continuously , I advise to using a low late
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
Goldenjob
Mohsen Ajalloueian
Experts
Характеристики советника Валютные пары: GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF Таймфрейм:   M 15 Время работы: азиатская сессия Рекомендуемые брокеры:   ECN   брокеры ,   Icmarkets . Множество тестов и реальных торгов по стратегии показывают, что оптимальный вариант оставлять – $ 3000 на 0.01 лот для одной пары.   Блок основных настроек « General   Settings » включает в себя: Set   Name   – название пресета; Magic   Number   – уникальный номер, применяющийся для идентифи
Ichimoku Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Ichimoku Trade X is an EA based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo parameters such as Tenkansen1, Kijunsen1, SenkouSpanB1, BuyShift1, Tenkansen2, Kijunsen2, SenkouSpanB2, BuyShift2, Tenkansen3, Kijunsen3, SenkouSpanB3, SellShift1, Tenkansen4, Kijunsen4, SenkouSpanB4 and SellShift2 can be adjusted. Ichimoku Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Ichimoku Trade X. Good lu
Trade in EURUSD mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Trade in EURUSD: is a system to trade in EURUSD in 1 min. Can used in other pairs and timeframe, but is desing to EURUSD 1min. Is easy to used, only select your initial lotaje, recomended 0.01 for every 3000$ of equity The system consists of a complex algorithm with multiple paths that can be activated in parallel or sequentially. All this algorithm is controlled by the autonomous maintenance system. The system detects a possible entry and starts a cycle, depending on the evolution of the marke
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI - AI-Powered Trading Evolution ℹ️ℹ️ Main info and results in MT5 version : Check it out here ℹ️ℹ️ Your Trading Strategy, Powered by AI Intelligence You're not buying another Expert Advisor. You're unlocking YOUR unique trading intelligence through AI. Live Results — updated every 24 hours Verified live signals (forward tests) so you can track real performance: Default   →   https://shorturl.at/xnZiJ Session Openings   →   https://shorturl.at/itxhz Intraday   →   https
