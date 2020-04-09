EA Gold MFI
- Experts
- Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss.
Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD.
The settings have been optimized and simplified for users.
Settings:
|OrderBuy
|= true
|OrderSell
|= true
|Magic
|= 1
|LotBuy
|= 0.01
|LotSell
|= 0.01
|Profit
|= 1
|SL
|= 10000*Point
|Step
|= 1
|Martingale
|= 1.5
|Period_MFI
|= 14
|Max_MFI
|= 80
|Min_MFI
|= 20
|MaxOrederBuy
|= 50
|MaxOrederSell
|= 50
If You need help, You can direct message me.