EA Gold MA

EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss.

Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD.

The settings have been optimized and simplified for users.

Settings: 

 OrderBuy  = true                                                                                             
 OrderSell  = true
 Magic  = 1
 LotBuy  = 0.01
 LotSell  = 0.01
 Profit  = 2
 SL  = 20000*Point
 Step  = 1
 Martingale  = 1.5
 MA1  = 100
 MA2  = 200
 MaxOrederBuy  = 50
 MaxOrederSell  = 50


If You need help, You can direct message me.

Önerilen ürünler
EA Gold MA V2
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                                                               OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 2  SL  = 20000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  MA1  = 100  MA2   = 200  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct mes
EA Gold RSI
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_RSI  = 14  Max_RSI   = 70  Min_RSI   = 30  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
EA Gold Bollinger Bands
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_BB  = 20  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me. 
EA Gold Stochastic
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Kperiod  = 5  Dperiod   = 3  Slowing   = 3  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
EA Gold MACD
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                                                               OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 2  Martingale  = 1.5  Fast_ema_period  = 12  Slow_ema_period   = 26  Signal_period   = 9  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell
VanquishGT
Vasile Verdes
Uzman Danışmanlar
VanquishGT – Pullback-Based Trading EA for XAU &  DAX, etc.. VanquishGT is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor developed for instruments like  XAU, DAX, etc. , designed to assist in identifying and responding to market pullbacks. It operates entirely within the platform, does not rely on external connections or files, and adapts its behavior using internal logic in response to price movement dynamics. Key Features: Pullback Recognition – Responds to price retracements by using built-in logic to hig
EA Gold CCI
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_CCI  = 12  Max_CCI   = 100  Min_CCI   = 100  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message m
EA Gold Alligator
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Jaw_period  = 13  Jaw_shift   = 8  Teeth_period   = 8  Teeth_shift   = 5  Lips_period   = 5  Lips_shift   = 3  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxO
WdqGrid
Daqiang Wei
Uzman Danışmanlar
live sign: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/565389 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/460257 This is a grid EA that combines automated and manual automation with the following features. StartHour ENdHour choice 4~6 12~14  17~19 .you can run any currency and any cfd . you need run account in above 5000$. 1. The distance of the grid is based on day pivot 2. With moving take profit by pivot and partial close method 3. The grid's add lots method is different from the  Martinger model, but based on the r
EA Gold MFI
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_MFI  = 14  Max_MFI   = 80  Min_MFI   = 20  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
EA MECHANIC
Antonin Skaryd
Uzman Danışmanlar
[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions. It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR". The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only. It is very easy to set up and supervise. Features It can b
AlwaysWin MT4
Ismail Hakki Delibas
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Description : The EA is designed based on specific trend detection algorithms and strong filters.Most of the algorithms are smart and automatic. You need to adjust some limited parameters to optimize the signal engine of the EA. Thus optimizing and using EA is very simple and easy. Supported Symbols and Timeframes : All timeframes and pairs are supported by EA. The best operation of EA is on all 28 Major and Cross Pairs of Forex. The best timeframes are M15,M30,H1 EA Inputs General Options
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
VelentinEAdvisoR
Dedy Kuncoro
Uzman Danışmanlar
This VelentinEAdvisoR   determines buy or sell positions based on certain MT4 indicators. Initial Deposit Minimum Recomendation:     $2000 .   The bigger the deposit, the bigger the margin resistance. Max Balance: $50000 (Automatic Close) (Test first with Strategy Tester) Recommended Pair (TF) :   EURUSD (D1) Recommended Broker: https://bit.ly/Octafx_EA You can use this EA directly after you install it on your MT4 currency pair without needing to set parameters again.   Or you can do it yourse
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Cougar Scalper
Burcak Sengezer
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cougar Scalper is a fully automated expert advisor. That is a medium-term trend scalper. Our EA has been created to work confidentially. So, it can close orders with actual account currency value at profit or loss. Also works with stop loss. The EA's strategy has been improved to make reasonable and low-medium risk profit. But, you can also increase your risk, although we do not recommend doing that. The EA's logic is little bit complicated. However, easy to use. Most of settings are set by the
Candle Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA
Suyanto
Uzman Danışmanlar
Candle Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA by SK What this EA does: It find the high-low or open-close from the previous candle trade using that range. For scalping, user can use shorter candle timeframe. Everytime there is a new candle, the range is updated to the previous candle. This process is repeated until trading window ended. If the candle size is big, there might be only small momentum left for breakout . That's why reversal strategy should be implemented. If the range size is bigger
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.91 (186)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
Gold Crowd Density Flip mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
TradeAuto
Youngil Jin
Uzman Danışmanlar
optimum automatic and manual system transactions You only need to set Auto Lot and Auto Stop Loss. lot = AccountEquity()/Riskmoney Average value through simple setting, removal, trend filtering, and partial closure of lost locations. The automatic calculation system prepares settings with just a few clicks. Unlike the grid strategy of processing only orders for the entire group, some losses can be reduced while reducing the burden of deposits. Benefits: 1. Ideal for handling non-prof
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
EA Gold Parabolic SAR
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Step_SAR  = 0.02  Maximum_SAR   = 0.2  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
MMM Japanese Candle Sticks
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Banana Stories MT4
Volodymyr Zubov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Her işlem günü, her dakika kâr üreten çok basit bir robot. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışıyor, ancak EURUSD paritesinde H1 kullanıyorum. Herhangi bir ayar gerekmiyor, ancak bazı ayarları optimize edebilirsiniz. Terminale kurmanız yeterli, hepsi bu. Herkes için sezgisel kurulum. Herkese mutlu işlemler. Sizi seviyorum ve herhangi bir sorunuz varsa, lütfen 7/24 benimle iletişime geçin.
DollarMachine
Youngil Jin
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is very easy to use and can apply for many currency pairs.  Transactions are automatically adjusted using the AccountFreeMargin and ATR metrics and RiskPercentage. EA는 Martingale, Grid 또는 Scaling을 사용하지 않습니다. * Trade settings RiskPercentage - Money Management Risk Percent TakeProfit- Fixed Take Benefit value (point). If 0 then profit will not be set. StopLoss- Fixed stop loss value (point). If 0 then no stop loss is set. EA discovers small price deviations due to sudden changes in tra
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Laguerre Edge EA
Andri Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Laguerre Edge EA: Your Gold Trading Advantage! Are you looking for a powerful, sophisticated, and safe way to trade gold? Stop guessing and start profiting with the Laguerre Edge Expert Advisor (EA) ! This cutting-edge, fully automated system is expertly designed for the dynamic Gold market ( XAUUSD ) on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe . It’s not just an EA—it's your personal, high-precision trading partner, ready to be attached to your chart and start working immediately. Why Ch
Great Bird
Ferri Shallahuddin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Great Bird expert advisor using a scalping system with low DD. has StopLoss   and TakeProfit features automatically set by the algorithm. you can also set StopLoss and TakeProfit manually. The Expert Advisor does not need complicated setup and  is ready to be used for all currencies Use Timeframe M5 account ECN recommendation Minimum account balance $ 100 (for one pair) The Expert Advisor does not use: Grid Averaging Martingale Doubling
Midnight Sniper EA
Soufiane Abdelmoujoud
Uzman Danışmanlar
Midnight Sniper EA (MT4) – For XAUUSD Stable Strategy | No Martingale | No Grid | Smart Risk Control Description: Midnight Sniper EA is a fully automated trading system built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It employs a stable, non-scalping strategy designed for the calm night sessions, avoiding martingale, grid, or risky averaging methods. The EA opens trades at a precise hour to capture low-risk, high-reward movements. Features: No Martingale No Grid Auto lot calculation
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Machine Wizard
Thomas Cain
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Uzman Danışmanlar
//////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $189. Next price --> $249 Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, an
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
EA Gold MACD
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                                                               OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 2  Martingale  = 1.5  Fast_ema_period  = 12  Slow_ema_period   = 26  Signal_period   = 9  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell
EA Gold RSI
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_RSI  = 14  Max_RSI   = 70  Min_RSI   = 30  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
EA Gold Parabolic SAR
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Step_SAR  = 0.02  Maximum_SAR   = 0.2  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
EA Gold Stochastic
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Kperiod  = 5  Dperiod   = 3  Slowing   = 3  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
EA Gold CCI
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_CCI  = 12  Max_CCI   = 100  Min_CCI   = 100  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message m
EA Gold Bollinger Bands
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_BB  = 20  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me. 
EA Gold Alligator
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Jaw_period  = 13  Jaw_shift   = 8  Teeth_period   = 8  Teeth_shift   = 5  Lips_period   = 5  Lips_shift   = 3  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxO
EA Gold MFI
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                             OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 1  SL  = 10000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  Period_MFI  = 14  Max_MFI   = 80  Min_MFI   = 20  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct message me.
EA Gold MA V2
Mr Sarawut Thajumpa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA. All trades have fixed Stop Loss. Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD. The settings have been optimized and simplified for users. Settings:   OrderBuy  = true                                                                                               OrderSell  = true  Magic  = 1  LotBuy  = 0.01  LotSell  = 0.01  Profit  = 2  SL  = 20000*Point  Step  = 1  Martingale  = 1.5  MA1  = 100  MA2   = 200  MaxOrederBuy  = 50  MaxOrederSell  = 50 If You need help, You can direct mes
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt