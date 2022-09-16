Mid Night Scalper EA

Mid Night Scalper EA Expert Advisor is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading for EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,AUDCHF,USDCHF pairs With Roll Over Time (00.00-01.00)  Has protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced settings of trailing and trading time intervals allow the EA to work correctly on a computer and VPS. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, and spread changes. Automatically adjusts trailing taking into account the commission and current volatility, selects volatility channels to determine entry signals, calculates the reliability of determining input signals, maintains and protects open orders, can work with any deposit size. 


***  Designed for trading for EURUSD Use  >>>  The Kill pips <<<

***  Designed for trading for Smart Grid System Use  >>>  The Immortal Tree system EA  <<<

***  Designed for trading for  Scalping Evening time to Roll over time (17.00-03.00) >> Midnight Mass EA <<

  • Only 5 copy left at 59$
  • Price after promo: 99$



TRADING PAIRS: EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,AUDCHF,USDCHF


TRADING PERIOD: M5


Deposit: Start $50

should use ECN accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread).

*** Please Use with  GMT+3 Broker Only Because This now EA version don't have auto gmt Function ***

BROKER SUGGESTIONS ICMarkets

ECN brokers recommended: ICMarkets

Live Signals :

** Live 1 ***

Parameters

  • MoneyManagement- Choose whether to trade risk or fixed lot
  • Lot Risk - Risk Value Of The Lot
  • Number of positions to buy - The number of positions to buy
  • Number of positions for sale - Number of positions for sale
  • Maximum Spread for opening - The maximum possible (spread) for opening positions
  • Magic number - The magic number of positions
  • Show the reset window - Show the reset window for the global variabl
  • Start of trading - Expert Advisor start time
  • The end of the auction - Watch the end of expert trading

Expert setup : Easy Step

1. Open Each Chart and Chose all M5  EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,AUDCHF,USDCHF

2. Download the latest archive of settings in comment 

3. Load settings Each Pairs >> Download <<


***  Attention  Please Use with   GMT+3 Broker Only Because This now EA version don't have auto gmt Function   ***

After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages,  i will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.

Note: Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future.
I always recommend to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, 
to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses. 
This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading.   
It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!  


