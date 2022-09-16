Mid Night Scalper EA
TRADING PAIRS: EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,AUDCHF,USDCHF
TRADING PERIOD: M5
Deposit: Start $50
should use ECN accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread).
*** Please Use with GMT+3 Broker Only Because This now EA version don't have auto gmt Function ***
BROKER SUGGESTIONS : ICMarkets
ECN brokers recommended: ICMarkets
Parameters
- MoneyManagement- Choose whether to trade risk or fixed lot
- Lot Risk - Risk Value Of The Lot
- Number of positions to buy - The number of positions to buy
- Number of positions for sale - Number of positions for sale
- Maximum Spread for opening - The maximum possible (spread) for opening positions
- Magic number - The magic number of positions
- Show the reset window - Show the reset window for the global variabl
- Start of trading - Expert Advisor start time
- The end of the auction - Watch the end of expert trading
Expert setup : Easy Step
1. Open Each Chart and Chose all M5 EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,AUDCHF,USDCHF
2. Download the latest archive of settings in comment
3. Load settings Each Pairs >> Download <<
After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.
Note: Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future. I always recommend to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses. This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!