Elliot wave grid turbo MT4
- Experts
- TITIKORN KAMPAN
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The EA trades will pending order when break price of wave 1 and run wave 3. Best time frame 1h , Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$
SETTING
- Symbole - Set symbol to trade.
- Wave_depth - Set the wave size.
- Wave_deviation - Set wide of the wave.
- Lots - start lot.
- Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order.
- Max_lots - maximum lot.
- Grid_boost - Frequency of opening position (Less more order).
- Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
- TP_pips - take profit, in pips.
- SL_money - Stop loss in money.
- Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm - from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
- Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
- Close_first_trade - Set for number first order to be close.
- Close_patial_lot_last_order - Close last order by partial (%).
- Start_trade - time for starting order.
- End_trade - time for stopping order.
- Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.