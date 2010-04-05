PowerAUDCAD for MT4
- Experts
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
The trading expert works out the regular movements of the AUDCAD currency pair in the channel.
The Expert Advisor is completely ready for work. Additional configuration is not required.
Trading signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/trendhunter
The MetaTrader5 terminal must be installed on a remote server for smooth operation.
The EA works based on the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62956
Install the Expert Advisor on the AUDCAD chart, timeframe 1H.
Options:
Channel settings
- Channel width ratio - Channel width;
- Number of bars - Number of bars to calculate
Lot Settings
- MaxRisk - Risk per first trade;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk=0, the lot will be like this;
Additional orders
- Lot multiplier - Lot multiplier;
- Step between orders - Step between deals;
Take %
- Take % of profit - Profit as a percentage;
Take points
- Profit in points - Profit in pips;
Stop Loss & Take Profit
- StopLoss - Stop loss;
- TakeProfit - Take profit;
Trade settings
- Max Trades - Maximum number of trades;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
Working time (hours)
- startWork - Hour to start work;
- endWork - Hour of end of work;
Other settings
- MagicNumber 1 - First magic number;
- MagicNumber 2 - Second magic number;
- Comment to orders - Comments on transactions.