RT Manual Backtester

Enhance Your Manual Backtesting Experience in MT4 Strategy Tester with Our Powerful Trading Panel

Transform the way you practice and test your trading strategies in the MT4 Strategy Tester.
The RT_ManualBacktester enables you to execute trades and manage your orders more effectively,
providing a seamless manual backtesting experience.
With RT_ManualBacktester, you can:

- Execute Market and Pending Orders effortlessly
- Set Initial SL/TP for each order with a simple drag lines on the chart
- Efficiently manage all your orders with various options:
Close all market orders / Delete all pending orders
Close all buy orders / Close all sell orders
Close all profitable orders / Close all losing orders
- Manage individual orders with precision:
Close/Delete individual orders
Adjust SL/TP for each specific order

- Display breakeven levels for easy reference

Test drive our Demo version
Upgrade your manual backtesting process with the RT_ManualBacktester and refine your trading strategies like never before!


