ET1 for MT4

3.83

ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！

ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!!
important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy

Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns.


The Best Expert Advisor on XAUUSD any timeframes 

ET9 for MT4 Updated v4.70 !! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113220

Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.70 !! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521


Descriptions

  • ET1 uses only the most common strategies used by real professional traders, breakout strategy within oscillating ranges, This strategy work very well for volatile currency pairs like Gold (XAUUSD)!
  • ET1, has dynamic takeprofit and stoploss on every trade, Our strategy is different from scalping systems where high frequency trading, slippage can cause every order to end in a loss.
  • If there is a loss for a while, don't worry too much, in this trading market, there is no eternal winner, survive to the end to be the winner.
  • We will continue to update this EA for you!
  • If you've never used an EA before, we'll show you and teach you how to use it.


Recommendations

  • ET1 Work on XAUUSD(Gold)  any timeframes.
  • ECN broker is always better (Spread Below 25)
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:500 or more
  • The recommended minimum deposit is 1000 usd.


Parameters


======== Trade Settings ========

  • Fixed Lots: If you set its value, AutoMM must be false.
  • Lot Multipliers: The multiples of the global lot size.
  • AutoMM: Auto Money Manager. The lot size will be managed using Risk.
  • Risk (ET1): Include 4 levels of risk selection

1.0 (Low Risk)

2.0 (Medium Risk)

3.0 (High Risk)

4.0 (Highest Risk)

Choose the risk level that suits you and backtesting your acceptance of losses versus profits

  • Enable Profit Protecter: Enable/Disable Profit Protecter
  • Profit Start Pips: Profit Protecter Start Points
  • Min Profit Pips: Minimum Profit Points
  • Delete Pending Orders: Pending orders are automatically deleted before the market closes.

======= Strategy Settings =======

  • Enable ET1:  Enable/Disable ET1 Strategy 
During the run, you can choose (ET1) turn on or off













Avis
Omar Marwan Mahmoud Satout
124
Omar Marwan Mahmoud Satout 2024.04.09 22:03 
 

Thank you pro it's good

quitdayjob247
144
quitdayjob247 2024.03.03 04:43 
 

Have it on two real accounts so far, no DD since it came out.

696757
69
696757 2024.06.14 19:46 
 

NO comments

Maz
167
Maz 2024.11.02 23:26 
 

I am still trying it out but so far it looks good

Make Money
119
Make Money 2024.08.22 03:16 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

696757
69
696757 2024.06.14 19:46 
 

NO comments

zerberi
546
zerberi 2024.04.26 00:53 
 

poor ea and a seller who is lying to sell this shit.. just read the comments ;)

Hui Qiu
5562
Réponse du développeur Hui Qiu 2024.04.26 01:26
We clearly think that you will not become our customer because you cannot afford to lose a little money, or even lose in the comment area
Jochen1965
133
Jochen1965 2024.04.18 18:31 
 

not profitable...but it works...

Kritsanaphat_Tawalai
17
Kritsanaphat_Tawalai 2024.04.17 04:32 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Wen Zhou Cha
118
Wen Zhou Cha 2024.04.16 08:23 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Omar Marwan Mahmoud Satout
124
Omar Marwan Mahmoud Satout 2024.04.09 22:03 
 

Thank you pro it's good

zhouapple99
25
zhouapple99 2024.04.03 17:53 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Hui Qiu
5562
Réponse du développeur Hui Qiu 2024.04.03 18:14
Are you all too anxious, let's review it after you have an order
quitdayjob247
144
quitdayjob247 2024.03.03 04:43 
 

Have it on two real accounts so far, no DD since it came out.

tinry
62
tinry 2024.02.21 14:12 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Hui Qiu
5562
Réponse du développeur Hui Qiu 2024.03.10 23:08
﻿Thank you for using! We appreciate your support in choosing our product, and we hope that it will provide you with a valuable EA. We are always here to help.
