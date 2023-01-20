Trend Rising SDEA MT4

Trend Rising is a custom MT4 ( Metatrader 4 ) indicator, use best for scalping on TF M30 and below that analyzes the trend and momentum pattern using Bill William Indicators on multiple timeframes.  As the result, It identifies the beginning and the end of the trend that works for most currency pairs. The Trend Rising indicator is developed based on Accelerator Oscillator and Awesome Indicator.

 

 

Key Features

  • Identify the beginning and the end of the trend as display with colors. 
  • Identify easily the Strength of the Trend ( Strong Bullish and Bearish) using base-TF H1.
  • Identify the Market Corrections. (Weak and Possible Reversal at current chart)
  • Draw SL level on chart when suggested entry is published.
  • Get Alert for every changes of trend happen in chart.

 

Advantage of Trend Rising

  • Working with all pairs ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commedities ) 
  • Working with all timeframes. ( Recommended time frame : M30 and below TF)
  • Alert generator.  ( Pop-up alert, Push Notification Alerts...etc )
  • Not repainted
  • 100% Free Indicator

 

Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, please contact me via Private Message.

 

Author

Safwan Daud, Malaysian Trading Analyst. Founder of Young Commodity Traders (YCT)


Filtrer:
pan898899
474
pan898899 2025.03.29 05:00 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

sunhuanhuana
106
sunhuanhuana 2023.01.22 08:56 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud
803
Réponse du développeur Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud 2023.01.22 13:02
You can open the chart for TF M30 and below for scalping. It use AC indi multiple TF
Répondre à l'avis