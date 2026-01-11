Drawdown Guardian

Overview

Prop Risk Guard (MT4) is a risk-management and compliance utility designed to help traders monitor and enforce daily and overall loss limits (drawdown rules) through configurable protective actions such as warnings, trade lock, pending order cleanup, and emergency close.

This product is NOT a trading strategy, does not generate signals, and does not promise profits. Its purpose is to reduce the risk of rule violations by enforcing the limits you define.

Supported programs (presets)

The EA includes preset-style configurations intended to match common funded-account rule structures such as:

FTMO

FundedNext

FXIFY

Important: funded program rules can change at any time and may differ by plan. You are responsible for confirming your program’s official rules and settings.

What this EA does

Daily loss & Max loss monitoring (configurable)

Reset time control Broker time / UTC / Custom offset (depending on your configuration) Reset countdown displayed on chart

Configurable calculation base Balance-based, Equity-based, or combined (depending on selected mode) Optional inclusion of floating P/L, commission, and swap

Multi-level protection Warning (visual + optional notifications) Soft Lock (block new exposure actions + optional pending cleanup) Hard Lock (emergency close + full lock)

Emergency actions Close all open positions (optional filters: symbol / magic / comment) Delete pending orders (optional filters: symbol / magic / comment)

Dashboard panel Remaining daily loss Remaining overall max loss Current day P/L Drawdown status + next reset countdown

Restart-aware behavior Reconstructs state after terminal restart using account history and your reset settings

Audit-friendly logs Every protective action is logged with a clear reason (“why locked / why closed”)



Important technical notes (please read)

MT4 cannot forcefully prevent a third-party EA from sending an order at the exact same moment unless that EA is coded to respect a shared lock flag.

Prop Risk Guard can close trades, delete pending orders, and apply a “lock state”, but it cannot guarantee 100% prevention of violations under extreme conditions (gaps, slippage, latency, broker execution delays).

This utility does not bypass funded-account rules and does not guarantee account approval, pass rate, or profitability.

Execution risks (slippage/gaps/latency) can still cause loss beyond the threshold before actions complete.

Typical use cases

Stop trading after a defined daily loss limit

Enforce overall max loss (equity stop behavior)

“Panic Close” workflows (Close All + Lock)

Prop-style DD monitoring for strict rule accounts

Inputs (Parameters) – Main Categories

A) Program / Reset Settings

Program preset: FTMO / FundedNext / FXIFY / Custom

Reset mode: Broker Time / UTC / Custom Offset

Reset hour & minute

Custom UTC offset (if used)

B) Loss Limits

Daily loss limit (%)

Overall max loss (%)

Calculation mode: Balance / Equity / Combined

Include floating P/L: ON/OFF

Include commission: ON/OFF

Include swap: ON/OFF

C) Protection Thresholds

Warning threshold (% of limit)

Soft lock threshold (% of limit)

Hard lock threshold (% of limit)

D) Actions

On Warning: panel warning / notifications

On Soft Lock: block new trades (as applicable) / delete pending orders (optional)

On Hard Lock: close positions / delete pendings / full lock

Close/Delete filters: Apply to ALL trades Or filter by Symbol / Magic Number / Comment



E) Notifications

Popup alerts: ON/OFF

Push notifications: ON/OFF

Email notifications: ON/OFF

F) UI

Panel position and scale

Show/hide details and countdown

Installation & Setup

Attach the EA to one chart (any symbol/timeframe) and enable AutoTrading. Select your preset (or Custom) and set reset time correctly. Set daily and overall loss limits and choose action thresholds. Test first on a demo account to verify reset timing and behavior. For best reliability, use a VPS if you depend on emergency actions.

Disclaimer

Trading is risky. This product helps enforce the limits you configure but cannot eliminate all execution risks (slippage, gaps, latency) and does not guarantee compliance, pass rate, or profitability.