PrimeAuto EA by PrimeScalper
- Experts
- Ahmad Fazli Adha Bin Zainol
- Versione: 1.12
- Attivazioni: 5
PrimeAuto is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Expert Advisor developed by the PrimeScalper team. As an official product branch under the PrimeScalper brand, PrimeAuto delivers institutional-grade trade automation built on years of strategy development, testing, and real-market experience.
What is included?
- EA file
- Preset files
- Documentation
**** Contact me after purchase to receive the manual/documentation, and preset files.
Recommendation:
- Broker with ECN/STP and support Cent Accounts
- Run of FX (Currencies) pairs - major/minor.
- Leverage 1:500 - 1:1000
- Works best on Cent accounts or trader with high capital (100,000 unit capital . 100,000 USD or 100,000USC)
Key Features
• Advanced Algorithmic Logic
PrimeAuto uses PrimeScalper’s proven strategy framework, combining mathematical models, volatility filters, and pattern-based logic to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The EA removes emotional and inconsistent manual decisions by executing trades using systematic rules.
• Built-In Capital & Risk Protection
The EA includes multiple layers of risk-management: dynamic lot sizing, equity-based protection, internal drawdown controls, and safety filters to avoid extreme market conditions. These features help protect your capital and ensure long-term stability.
• 24/7 Automated Trading
PrimeAuto is designed to operate continuously, adapting to changing market volatility and price behavior in real time. It works round-the-clock so you don’t need to monitor charts manually.
• Quick Setup with Ready-Made Presets
Each license includes the EA file, configuration presets, a license key, and a setup guide. Simply attach the EA to the recommended charts, load the preset, activate your license, and the system is ready to run.
• Compatible with Most Brokers
PrimeAuto works well with ECN, STP, standard, and cent accounts. It is optimized for low-spread brokers and performs best with sufficient capital as recommended in the user guide.
• Subscription-Based Licensing
PrimeAuto is licensed on an annual subscription model. Renew before expiry to continue using the EA without interruption.
• Ongoing Updates & Support
The PrimeScalper team provides continuous support, periodic improvements, and updated presets based on market behavior and feedback.
Benefits
-
Fully automated, emotion-free trading
-
Based on a strategy framework that has undergone backtesting and live forward testing
-
Stable performance with built-in risk-control logic
-
Scalable for different account types and sizes
-
Saves time and reduces manual workload
Recommended Use
-
Run the EA on a reliable VPS or PC with stable internet
-
Use recommended capital levels for balanced risk and performance
-
Test presets on a demo account to understand how the EA behaves
-
Monitor performance periodically and apply updates when released
Risk Disclaimer
Trading forex involves risk. While PrimeAuto includes strict risk-management systems, losses and drawdowns can still occur. Only trade with capital you can afford to risk, and consider testing before scaling up.