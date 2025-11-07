Block Sliding X

Sliding Block is a powerful and reliable trading bot developed for traders seeking stable and fully automated trading. This Expert Advisor (EA) is built on intelligent market analysis and operates using pending orders with advanced position management and multi-layered protection mechanisms.

Thanks to its flexible settings and robust architecture, Sliding Block adapts to various market conditions, delivering high efficiency in both trending and ranging markets.

Key Features

Pending Order Algorithm

Places pending orders at a defined distance from the current price.

Orders are activated once the price reaches the specified level and are managed using protective logic.

Intelligent Pending Order Trailing

Pending orders are dynamically trailed before activation to optimize entry timing and accuracy.

Automatic Position Protection

Upon execution, Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically set.

Classic and/or dynamic trailing stop is applied based on user settings.

Flexible Series Management

Supports trading in series using exponential step scaling.

Enhances averaging strategies while maintaining strict risk control.

Scalable Parameters

Automatically adjusts price levels, allowing a single configuration to work across various timeframes and trading symbols.

Advanced Risk Controls

Supports both fixed lot size and automatic lot calculation based on account balance and risk parameters.

Market Condition Filters

Integrated spread and requote filters prevent trade execution under unfavorable conditions.

High Adaptability

Offers extensive customization options, including signal length, deviation thresholds, execution types, and more.

Advantages

User-Friendly: Designed for both beginners and experienced traders. Easy setup and clear configuration options.

Fully Automated: No manual intervention required during trading.

Secure: Includes Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, spread filters, and risk management tools.

Universal Compatibility: Suitable for all currency pairs and timeframes.

Efficient & Stable: Backtested and optimized to ensure low terminal load and consistent performance.

How Sliding Block Works

Market Analysis

Analyzes price structure (OHLC), volume, and volatility. Signal Generation

Identifies entry zones using pre-configured signal logic and filters. Pending Order Placement

Places BUY STOP or SELL STOP orders at a defined offset with optional pre-activation trailing. Order Activation & Management

On activation, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit, and enables trailing if required. Position Exit

Position is closed either by SL/TP or dynamic trailing stop logic.

Settings and Parameters

Money Management

DefaultVolume — Fixed lot size if auto-lot is disabled

LotCalculationEnabled — Enables automatic lot sizing

LotCalculationBase — Base multiplier for auto-lot calculation

Series Management

LimitSeriesOrders — Maximum number of orders in a series

ExponentialStepSeries — Multiplier for spacing between orders in a series

Signal In/Out

IndentPendingOrders — Distance from current price to place pending orders

InteractionAlgorithmFastLength / SlowLength — Fast/slow signal calculation periods

FastDeviation / SlowDeviation — Thresholds for signal confirmation

AutomaticCorrectionAlgorithm — Enables adaptive signal correction logic

Automatic Trading Stop

TakeProfit — Take Profit level (in points)

StopLoss — Stop Loss level (in points)

Trailing for Pending Orders

TrailingPendingEnabled — Enables trailing for pending orders

TrailingPendingStart — Trigger level for trailing activation

Trailing for Market Orders

TrailingSeparateMarketOrderEnabled — Enables trailing after order execution

TrailingSeparateMarketOrderStart / Stop — Start and range for trailing stop

Spread Limits

SpreadLimitsEnabled — Enables spread filter

SpreadLimitsMin / Max — Acceptable spread range

Service Environment

CalculationNormalPrice — Normalize price precision

OrdersMagicNumber — Unique ID for trade tracking

OrdersComment — Custom comment for trade identification

OrdersRequote — Maximum allowed requotes

OrdersTypeFilling — Order execution method (for MT5)

Usage Recommendations

Best symbols: Use on instruments with medium to high ATR (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD)

Timeframes: Recommended from M15 to H1

Minimum deposit: $10000 (with auto-lot enabled)

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted trading

Conclusion

Sliding Block is more than just a trading bot — it's your strategic partner in the Forex market. By harnessing the power of intelligent automation, you can trade with greater precision, discipline, and consistency.







