League X7
- Sahil Shokeen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
League X7 is an advanced Expert Advisor for trading the EURUSD pair on H1 timeframe with an accuracy and performances never seen before.
- Other forex pairs can also be traded using the League X7 EA on multiple pairs and different timeframes using customized settings. Contact me in personal after purchasing the EA for these settings.
- The League X7 is fully active and can trade multiple times per day.
You can now finally grow your account 5X using the League X7 EA
- All trades are protected by a tight Stop Loss for maximizing your profit.
- No News filter is required as it automatically detects the market momentum and trades accordingly.
Its been almost a month I rented this EA League X7 and want to say that it really works well. trades are less but more accurate and yes I gained almost 35% in one month. So at this price, this EA is really great.