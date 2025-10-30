Poseidon X4 is a professional breakout trading system specially designed for gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe.

It focuses on precision trend detection, disciplined order execution, and consistent long-term performance.

The system is built for traders who seek stability and efficiency rather than high-frequency randomness.

Poseidon X4 intelligently identifies key breakout zones and places pending orders at strategic levels.

Once triggered, it manages positions dynamically — securing profits with flexible trailing logic while maintaining strict risk control.

This balance allows the EA to capture strong market momentum without exposing the account to excessive drawdown.

Unlike grid or martingale systems, Poseidon X4 trades with clear logic, predefined stop loss and take profit levels,

ensuring that every trade is risk-defined and controlled.

It has been optimized for the unique volatility behavior of gold on the H4 chart,

where false breakouts are filtered out and major trends are captured effectively.

This makes the system ideal for traders who prefer medium-term, trend-driven trading instead of scalping or overtrading.

Key Highlights:

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on H4 timeframe .

Smart breakout detection with adaptive trade management.

Fixed stop loss and dynamic trailing for maximum protection.

Non-grid, non-martingale – fully risk-defined logic.

Suitable for both backtesting and live trading environments.

⚙️ Important:

The EA includes a parameter called Safe upload mode, which is designed for MQL5 Market verification and testing environments.

When enabled, it sends orders without SL/TP to ensure smooth validation.

However, for real trading and accurate backtesting results, please set “Safe upload mode = false” (recommended OFF).

This ensures that all SL/TP and dynamic management functions work as intended.

Poseidon X4 combines robustness, elegance, and professional-grade risk control —

a reliable companion for traders who want to master the rhythm of the gold market on higher timeframes.