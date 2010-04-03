Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator

Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer

Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you?

Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse.

This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the heavy lifting of technical analysis for you. Stop guessing and start trading with conviction by automatically identifying the market's most powerful and profitable chart patterns.


Do Any of These Sound Familiar?


· You miss a classic "Head and Shoulders" pattern until it's too late.

· You question if a "Double Top" is valid or just market noise.

· You struggle to draw accurate trendlines for triangles and predict breakouts.

· You wonder, "Where do I take profits?" after entering a trade.


Advanced Pattern Recognizer solves all of this.


How It Works: Intelligence, Automation, and Clarity


Our indicator continuously scans the last 100 bars (fully customizable!), using advanced algorithms to detect the most reliable patterns in real-time:


· Double Tops & Double Bottoms

· Head and Shoulders & Inverse Head and Shoulders

· Ascending, Descending, and Symmetrical Triangles


When a pattern is detected, it doesn't just tell you—it shows you. The indicator draws clear, bold trendlines directly on your chart, color-coded for instant understanding.


· 🟦 Forming Color (Blue): A pattern is developing. Get ready!

· 🟥 Bearish Color (Red): A confirmed bearish pattern. Look for short opportunities!

· 🟩 Bullish Color (Lime): A confirmed bullish pattern. Look for long opportunities!


Key Features That Give You the Edge


· Automated Pattern Detection: Instantly identifies major patterns, eliminating human error and bias.

· Smart Confirmation Logic: Distinguishes between patterns that are still forming and those that are confirmed with a price breakout.

· Data-Driven Profit Targets: Calculates a logical take-profit level based on the pattern's height multiplied by a Fibonacci Projection Level (default 1.618), giving you a strategic exit point.

· Fully Customizable: Adjust the sensitivity, pattern height, lookback period, and colors to match your trading style and any instrument.

· Crystal-Clear Visuals: Easy-to-see trendlines, pattern labels, and projected profit targets make analysis instantaneous.

· Focus & Save Time: Free yourself from manual analysis. Let the indicator find the setups while you focus on execution and risk management.


See the Signals, See the Results


Imagine logging in to your trading platform and immediately seeing:


"Head and Shoulders Confirmed | Target: 1.08500"


With a clear red trendline across the neckline and a dotted line projecting down to the precise target. That’s not a fantasy—it’s what this indicator delivers. It provides you with a complete trade plan: the entry trigger (the breakout), the direction, and the profit target.

Who Is This For?


· Swing Traders looking to catch major market moves.

· New Traders who want to learn and validate chart patterns.

· Experienced Traders who want an automated scanner to confirm their analysis and save hours each day.

· Any trader who believes in the power of technical patterns but wants to remove the emotion and guesswork.


Your Competitive Advantage Awaits


The financial markets are a battlefield. Don't bring a knife to a gunfight. Arm yourself with the advanced technology that provides clarity, confidence, and calculated profit targets.


Click the 'Buy Now' button and transform your chart from a confusing mess of price action into a structured map of high-probability opportunities.


Price: [$30] (A small one-time investment for a tool that will serve you for years to come.)


✔ Lifetime Access | ✔ Free Updates | ✔ MT5 Compatible


🚀 Advanced Pattern Recognizer – Trade Like the Institutions 🚀


