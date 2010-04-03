Advance Market Analysis Indicator

ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR

Overview of the Indicator





This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system.

It combines:





Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL)





Fibonacci Extensions





Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H)





Trend Determination (MA-based)





Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion)





Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour)









It gives you:





Target Price Line (projection)





Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)





Analysis reasons displayed on chart (bias, pivots, fibs, volume, confluence, volatility level, etc.)





Prediction reset every 1 hour (so you always get a fresh projection)













---





How It Works Step by Step





1. Timeframe Restriction





Works only on M15 and H1.





If applied on other TF, it shows a warning.













2. Data Preparation





Ensures enough bars exist (LookbackPeriod = 100 by default).





Sets arrays in series order for calculation.













3. Prediction Reset





At the start of every new hour, or after 1 hour passes, it deletes all drawings and resets.













4. Analysis Components





Multi-Timeframe Levels: Calculates daily, weekly, and 4H pivots.





Volume Profile: Simple weighted average = POC.





Fibonacci Projection: Based on recent high/low and extension level.





Trend Detection: By comparing MA20 and MA50.





Patterns & Smart Money Concepts: Placeholder functions (to be expanded).













5. Prediction Generation





When conditions are fresh, calculates:





Prediction Price (target using fib + trend context).





Stop Loss Level (set at Volume POC).





Entry Reason (based on pivots, POC, fibs).









Draws trendline to target and stop loss line.





Stores these as static values for consistency.













6. Market Analysis Explanation





Creates a list of reasons (bias, pivots, fib levels, volume, volatility, etc.).





Prints them on the chart in yellow text.





Includes prediction rationale (bullish/bearish, % move expected).













7. On-screen Info





Shows time remaining until next reset.





Labels stop loss & target clearly.













Outputs You See on Chart





Blue Line: Projected trendline towards predicted target.





Yellow Text: Detailed reasoning why the target is set.





Red Dashed Line: Stop loss at Volume POC (support/resistance).





Labels: "TARGET" and "STOP LOSS".





Countdown: Time left before new prediction.













Important Notes





This is a predictive tool, not a signal generator.





The accuracy depends heavily on trend detection + pivots + fib confluence.





"Smart Money" and "Pattern detection" are just placeholders right now — they don’t yet contain strong logic.





Since Stop Loss = POC, in ranging markets it may be too close to price.









ADVANCE MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR





Tired of Guesswork? Introducing the Algorithmic Market Analyst That Gives You the "WHY" Behind Every Trade.





Stop just looking at signals. Start understanding the market.





Most indicators tell you what might happen. Our Advance Market Analysis Indicator is the only tool that shows you exactly why it will happen, giving you the confidence of a professional analyst right on your MT5 chart.









UNLOCK THE POWER OF INSTANT, DEEP-DIVE MARKET ANALYSIS





Imagine having a 24/7 market analyst that scans multiple timeframes, volume, and price action to deliver a complete trade thesis directly on your screen. No more flipping between charts or complex calculations. The analysis is done for you, in real-time.





Here’s What Your Personal Market Analysis Includes:





1. THE "DAILY BRIEFING" AT A GLANCE





Get an immediate read on the market's intent.





· Today's Trading Bias: Instantly see if the market is "BUY ONLY," "SELL ONLY," or "RANGING."

· Market Context: Know if price is in a BULLISH or BEARISH environment relative to key Daily and Weekly pivots.

· Confluence Score: A proprietary rating (STRONG, MODERATE, WEAK) that shows you how aligned the multi-timeframe signals are.





2. VOLUME-BASED ORDER FLOW INSIGHTS





See what the Smart Money is doing.





· Point of Control (POC) Analysis: Is price above or below the high-liquidity zone? This tells you if buyers or sellers are in control. Your stop loss is strategically placed here for maximum safety.

· Volume-Price Integration: Understand if the current move is supported by genuine volume or if it’s a false breakout.





3. MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFLUENCE DETECTION





Trade with confidence by seeing the big picture.





· Seamless Pivot Integration: The indicator automatically calculates and displays critical Daily & Weekly Pivot Points, so you know the key levels to watch.

· Trend Alignment: Is the short-term trend on your M15/H1 chart aligned with the broader Daily and Weekly trend? Our indicator checks this for you and explains the significance.





4. FIBONACCI & PRICE ACTION INTELLIGENCE





Let the algorithm spot high-probability targets.





· Automatic Fibonacci Projections: Based on recent swing highs and lows, the indicator calculates a logical profit target using the 1.618 extension level.

· Price Action Rationale: Get a clear, written reason for entry, such as "Price at Daily Pivot - Key Reversal Zone" or "Break above Daily R1 - Continuation Signal."*





5. COMPLETE RISK & REWARD ASSESSMENT





Manage your trades like a pro.





· Volatility Assessment: Is the market expecting a High, Moderate, or Low volatility move? This prepares you for the ride.

· Clear Stop Loss Logic: Your stop loss is not arbitrary. It’s placed at the Volume POC, a level that invalidates the trade thesis if broken.

· Precise Target Projection: A clear, drawn trendline shows the exact path and endpoint for your trade.









YOUR CHART WILL DISPLAY A PROFESSIONAL ANALYSIS REPORT:





MARKET ANALYSIS





• TIMEFRAME: H1 • PREDICTION RESETS: 2023.12.01 12:00 (Fresh signals every hour!) • ENTRY REASON: Price at volume POC with bullish bias - strength confirmation • TODAY: BUY ONLY • BULLISH CONTEXT: Price above pivots (D: 1.07500, W: 1.07200) • Volume POC: 1.07450 (below price - support) • UPTREND: MA20 > MA50, price structure bullish • STRONG CONFLUENCE: Multiple timeframes align • FIB EXTENSION: 1.07850 (0.35% above current) • STOP LOSS: 1.07450 (Volume POC, 15.0 pips risk)









WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?





· Traders who want to move beyond basic signals and understand the reasoning behind a trade.

· Busy Professionals who need a quick, comprehensive market summary without hours of analysis.

· Forex & CFD Traders on M15 and H1 timeframes looking for an edge with multi-timeframe confirmation.

· Those who value RISK MANAGEMENT and want a logically derived stop loss and take profit.





DON'T JUST TAKE A TRADE. EXECUTE A PLAN.





With the Advance Market Analysis Indicator, you are not gambling. You are executing a well-researched trading plan generated by a sophisticated algorithm.