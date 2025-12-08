Pattern 123 Pro Indicator

 PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR 

 WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT

Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them?

WE SOLVED THIS PROBLEM.

Introducing PATTERN 123 PRO - The world's first VALIDATED TRADING SIGNALS ONLY indicator that shows you EXACTLY where to enter, where to place your stop loss, and where to take profit - BEFORE the market moves.

PRO TIP: AFTER SCAN - ALWAY CHECK ""EXPERT TAB"" FOR SIGNALS DETAILS

 WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT FROM EVERY OTHER INDICATOR?

 OTHER INDICATORS:

· Show patterns AFTER they've already played out
· Flood your chart with 50+ useless lines
· No clear entry/exit rules
· No validation if the trade is still valid
· Single symbol only

 PATTERN 123 PRO:

· Shows ONLY patterns where entry hasn't been hit yet
· Real-time validation of every signal
· Automatic Entry/SL/TP levels drawn on chart
· Multi-symbol scanning across all timeframes
· Proximity filtering - only shows trades within your risk range

---

 KEY FEATURES THAT WILL TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING

 SMART PATTERN VALIDATION

· Only shows ACTIVE trading opportunities
· Automatically filters out patterns where price already hit entry
· Calculates distance from current price to entry
· Configurable maximum distance (you control risk)

 COMPLETE TRADE PACKAGE

· Entry Price - Clear horizontal line
· Stop Loss - Automatically calculated
· Take Profit - Risk-reward optimized (1:1.5)
· Visual confirmation on chart
· Distance in pips displayed

 MULTI-SYMBOL SCANNER

· Scan ALL symbols in your Market Watch
· Multiple timeframe analysis (M5, M15, H1, H4)
· One-click "FIND PATTERNS" button
· Live progress display
· Found patterns highlighted immediately

 PROFESSIONAL ALERT SYSTEM

· Popup alerts with complete trade details
· Sound notifications
· 30-second cooldown to prevent alert fatigue
· Detailed alert includes:
  · Symbol & Timeframe
  · Entry Price
  · Distance to entry in pips
  · Stop Loss
  · Take Profit
  · Risk-Reward Ratio

 ADVANCED FILTERING

· Minimum/Maximum pattern size filtering
· Retracement percentage validation
· Swing point detection algorithms
· Configurable sensitivity
· Maximum patterns per chart limit

---

 HOW IT WORKS - SIMPLE 3-STEP PROCESS

STEP 1: SCAN

Click the "FIND PATTERNS" button or let the indicator run automatically. It scans all your preferred symbols and timeframes.

STEP 2: VALIDATE

The indicator automatically validates each pattern:

· Is the entry price still ahead?
· Is it within your maximum distance?
· Are the pattern proportions correct?
· Is the retracement within optimal range?

STEP 3: TRADE

Valid patterns appear on your chart with:

·   GREEN lines for BUY patterns
·   RED lines for SELL patterns
·   GOLD entry line
·   RED stop loss line
·   BLUE take profit line
·   Trade details label

---

 WHO IS THIS FOR?

 Perfect For:

· Beginners who want clear, unambiguous signals
· Intermediate traders looking to improve accuracy
· Advanced traders who want multi-symbol scanning
· Busy professionals who need quick, reliable setups
· Discretionary traders who want visual confirmation
· Algorithmic traders seeking pattern recognition

 Not For:

· Gamblers looking for "get rich quick"
· Traders who ignore risk management
· Those who want 100% automated trading
· People unwilling to follow rules

---

 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Pattern Settings:

· Adjustable swing sensitivity (5+ bars)
· Pattern size filtering (50-500+ pips)
· Retracement range (30-70%)
· Max patterns per chart limitation

Display Options:

· Customizable colors for all elements
· Adjustable line widths
· Toggle labels on/off
· Show/hide Entry/SL/TP lines

Scanning Capabilities:

· Scan all Market Watch symbols
· Selectable timeframes
· Adjustable history bars
· Real-time progress tracking

Alert System:

· Configurable popup alerts
· Custom sound alerts
· Intelligent cooldown system
· Comprehensive alert details

---

 BACKTESTED PERFORMANCE

(Note: Past performance doesn't guarantee future results)

Sample Results Across Major Pairs:

· Accuracy Rate: 65-75% on validated signals
· Average Risk-Reward: 1:1.5 minimum
· Signal Frequency: 3-8 high-quality signals daily across all majors
· Filter Rate: Eliminates 80% of false patterns

---

 WHAT'S THE REAL VALUE?

Consider this: How much is one avoided losing trade worth to you? $100? $500? $1000?

Pattern 123 Pro helps you avoid bad trades and only take high-probability setups.

Traditional Approach:

· Hours of manual chart analysis
· Missed opportunities on other symbols
· Emotional decision-making
· Inconsistent risk management

With Pattern 123 Pro:

· Seconds to scan entire market
· Automated pattern validation
· Visual trade confirmation
· Consistent risk parameters

---

 BONUS FEATURES INCLUDED

FREE UPDATES:

· Regular algorithm improvements
· New feature additions
· Bug fixes and optimizations

PRIORITY SUPPORT:

· Direct developer support
· Quick response time
· Trading guidance included

EDUCATIONAL MATERIALS:

· Comprehensive user manual
· Video tutorial series
· Pattern trading strategy guide
· Risk management templates

---

 IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

NO INDICATOR IS HOLY GRAIL. Pattern 123 Pro provides high-probability trading opportunities based on classical technical analysis patterns. You are responsible for:

· Proper risk management
· Personal trading decisions
· Account management
· Emotional control

This is a tool, not a replacement for trading education and discipline.

-WHAT YOU GET:

·   Pattern 123 Pro Indicator (MT5)
·   Complete User Manual
·   Video Tutorial Series
·   Pattern Trading Strategy Guide
·   6 Months Free Updates
·   Priority Email Support
·   30-Day Money Back Guarantee



 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does this work on MT5?
A:Yes, specifically designed for MetaTrader 5.

Q: Is it easy to install?
A:Extremely! Just one file copy, 30-second installation.

Q: Can I use it on multiple computers?
A:Yes, one license for your personal use on up to 3 devices.

Q: Is there a mobile version?
A:Currently desktop only for full functionality.

Q: Do you provide trading signals?
A:No, we provide the tool that GENERATES the signals. You make the trading decisions.

---

 OUR PROMISE TO YOU

We're not just selling an indicator. We're providing a TRADING EDGE that took years to develop.

We use this tool ourselves in our own trading.

That's why we're confident offering a 30-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. Try it for a full month. If it doesn't improve your trading clarity, if it doesn't help you identify better opportunities, if it doesn't pay for itself in avoided losses - we'll refund every penny.

---

 WHAT TRADERS ARE SAYING

"Finally an indicator that shows only valid setups! The multi-symbol scanner saves me hours daily." - James P., Professional Trader

"The visual clarity is incredible. I know exactly where to enter and exit without guessing." - Sarah L., Swing Trader

"Worth every penny. Paid for itself in the first week with one good trade." - Mike R., Forex Trader

"The validation feature alone eliminates 80% of my previous losing trades." - David K., Fund Manager

---

 READY TO TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING?

Click "ADD TO CART" now and get instant access to:

1. Download Link (Immediate delivery)
2. Installation Video (5 minutes)
3. Quick Start Guide (Be trading in 10 minutes)
4. Strategy Manual (Maximize your results)
5. Support Information (We're here to help)

---

 LIMITED TIME BONUS

First 100 buyers receive:

· Lifetime Updates (Usually $97/year)
· One-on-One Setup Session with developer
· Advanced Filter Settings Package

Don't miss out - this offer expires soon!

----

Trade Smarter, Not Harder.

PATTERN 123 PRO - Your Edge in the Markets.

---

© 2024 Pattern 123 Pro. All rights reserved. This is a technical analysis tool. Trading carries risk of loss. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Results not guaranteed. Individual results will vary based on market conditions, trading style, and risk management. Read full disclaimer at checkout.

Plus de l'auteur
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets Best on M1 and M5 Stoploss: 10 Candles Maximum.   What is SEER SPIKE DETECTOR? The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is a next-generation market prediction indicator designed to detect and confirm spikes, reversals, and momentum shifts with pinpoint accuracy. Built on 3-Level ZigZag  Fractal ZigZag confirmations, ATR dynamic trailing stops, and Fluxo 6.0 effective filters, thi
Premium PBKS indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
THE 4 GUARDIANS OF PROFIT BANKER 1.     LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR (The General) · Identifies MAJOR market turning points · Filters out noise and minor fluctuations · Only acts on significant high/low points 2.     ZIGZAG FRACTALS (The Confirmer) · Validates the Level 3 signals · Ensures swing point authenticity · Adds second-layer confirmation 3.     BOLLINGER BANDS (The Boundaries) · Identifies overextended price levels · Provides natural support/resistance zones · Ensures entries at op
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day For BOOM 500/900/1000: BUY SETUP: · Wait for GREEN UP ARROW to appear · Enter BUY at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5
Level 3 Power Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (3)
Indicateurs
LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR   The Professional’s Timing Masterpiece Stop guessing market turns. Start seeing them before they happen. ---   Are You Missing Out on Big Moves? Entering trades just before the market reverses? Unsure whether a trend is truly over—or simply pausing? Struggling with confidence when holding trades? You’re not alone. Most traders wrestle with these exact challenges… until they discover the Level 3 Power Indicator. ---   The Game-Changing “Traffic Light” Syst
FREE
Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If You Could See Spikes BEFORE They Happen - And Know Exactly Where to Enter? Introducing Omega One Spike Detector - The Only Tool That Combines Real-T
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
HolyGrail Most wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Tired of indicator clutter, lagging signals, and missing the MOVE? What if you could fuse the precision of Smart Money Concepts with the clarity of multi-timeframe analysis into a SINGLE, powerful tool? Stop searching. You've just found what you've been looking for. The HolyGrail MostWanted isn't just anothe
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
Indicateurs
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
FREE
Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
FREE
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear entry points without hesitation. Here’s why traders love it: Double Confirmation System: Combines ZigZag and Fractal logic for rock-solid accura
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
FREE
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision.   Features You’ll Love:   Dynamic Bollinger Bands – track volatility and market direction in real time.   Powerf
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY Are you tired of: · Missing massive Boom & Crash spikes? · Getting stopped out by fake volatility? · Confusing indicators that give conflicting signals? · Trading without clear, disciplined rules? Meet Spartan-Arrow - The ONLY Boom & Crash System That Combines: Precision Arrow Entries + Real-time Pus
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what already happened · Over-optimized systems that work in backtests but fail in live markets · Complex setups with 20+ confusing lines on your chart · "S
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips without me." "I have no idea where to place my stop loss or take profit - it feels like guessing." What if you could eliminate the guesswork forever?
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After purchase, Contact me for the trading Manual and secret trading recipe. This indicator is a KISS SYSTEM - Keep it Stupid Simple. Once the signal comes, w
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consistent profitability. This isn't just another indicator—it's a complete trading system that bridges the gap between retail and institutional trading cap
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . Tired of missing breakout moves? Entering too late? Getting stopped out by false breakouts? The Premium Breakout Scanner combines institutional order flow analysis with smart pattern recognition to give you the edge in breakout trading. ---   WHY PREMIUM BREAKOUT SCANNER CHANGES EVER
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis