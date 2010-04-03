Perfect Entry Target Indicator

THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR 

Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! 🔥

No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups.

Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion?
The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear entry points without hesitation.

💡 Here’s why traders love it:

✅ Double Confirmation System: Combines ZigZag and Fractal logic for rock-solid accuracy.

✅ Instant Buy & Sell Labels: No more second-guessing—clear signals appear right on your chart.

✅ Works on Major Timeframes (M15 & H1): Whether you scalp or swing, this tool adapts.

✅ Color-Coded Arrows & Labels: Trade with clarity and confidence.

✅ Perfect Timing: Aligns multiple market structures for entries with maximum probability.


👉 Imagine opening your chart and instantly spotting where the market wants to move next. That’s the Perfect Entry Advantage.

Finally Revealed: The ONLY Indicator That Combines Precision Entry Signals With Scientific Profit Targets!


🔥 Are You Tired of Indicators That Show Entries But Leave You Guessing Where to Take Profits?

Imagine having a trading assistant that not only tells you EXACTLY when to enter but also projects scientifically-calculated profit targets based on Fibonacci mathematics!

That's exactly what you get with the Professional ZigZag Fibonacci Master Indicator!


💎 WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR DIFFERENT?

While other indicators leave you hanging after entry, our system provides the COMPLETE TRADING PICTURE:

✅ DOUBLE CONFIRMATION ENTRY SYSTEM

· Not one, but TWO professional ZigZag algorithms working in harmony
· No false signals - both indicators must agree before any trade is suggested
· Clear visual arrows in magenta, blue, yellow, and orange for easy identification

✅ AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI PROFIT TARGETS

· TP1: 23.6% Fibonacci level (Green)
· TP2: 38.2% Fibonacci level (Blue)
· TP3: 50.0% Fibonacci level (Purple)
· Professional trendlines projecting future price targets
· No more guessing where to take profits!


🎯 PERFECT FOR THESE TRADERS:

· Swing Traders who want to capture medium-term moves
· Day Traders looking for high-probability M15 and H1 setups
· Fibonacci Traders who want automated level calculations
· Technical Analysts seeking confirmation from multiple systems
· Busy Professionals who need clear, actionable signals


⚡ KEY FEATURES THAT WILL TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING:

🎯 PRECISE ENTRIES

· "BUY NOW" and "SELL NOW" labels appear only when both ZigZag systems align
· No more analysis paralysis - the indicator makes the decision clear
· Perfect for M15 and H1 timeframes where precision matters most

📊 SCIENTIFIC PROFIT TARGETING

· Automatically calculates Fibonacci levels from previous swings
· Projects trendlines to show exact target prices
· Multiple take-profit levels for optimal risk management

🎨 PROFESSIONAL VISUALS

· Clean, uncluttered charts with color-coded signals
· Customizable colors to match your trading style
· Dashed trendlines that don't obscure price action


💡 HOW IT WORKS IN 3 SIMPLE STEPS:

1. WAIT FOR ALIGNMENT - Both ZigZag indicators must show arrows on the same bar
2. CONFIRM DIRECTION - "BUY NOW" (green) or "SELL NOW" (red) label appears
3. FOLLOW FIBONACCI TARGETS - Three profit targets automatically drawn with trendlines

📈 REAL TRADING SCENARIOS:

BUY SETUP:

· Both ZigZag indicators show UP arrows → "BUY NOW" label appears
· TP1 at 23.6% Fibonacci extension (Green line)
· TP2 at 38.2% Fibonacci extension (Blue line)
· TP3 at 50.0% Fibonacci extension (Purple line)

SELL SETUP:

· Both ZigZag indicators show DOWN arrows → "SELL NOW" label appears
· TP1 at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Green line)
· TP2 at 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Blue line)
· TP3 at 50.0% Fibonacci retracement (Purple line)


🏆 WHY THIS IS THE ULTIMATE TRADING TOOL:

✅ DOUBLE VERIFICATION = Higher accuracy

✅ AUTOMATED FIBONACCI = Professional targets

✅ CLEAR VISUALS = No confusion

✅ TIME-SAVING = No manual calculations

✅ VERSATILE = Works on M15 and H1


🌟 WHAT TRADERS ARE SAYING:

"This indicator took my trading from guesswork to precision. The Fibonacci targets are incredibly accurate!" - Mark R., Swing Trader

"Finally, an indicator that doesn't leave me hanging after entry. The profit targets are game-changing!" - Sarah L., Day Trader

"The double confirmation system has significantly reduced my false entries. This is professional-grade software!" - James T., Fund Manager


⚠️ WARNING: Don't Confuse This With Basic ZigZag Indicators!

Other ZigZag indicators only show potential reversal points. Our system provides the complete trading plan:

· ❌ Basic ZigZag: Shows possible turns
· ✅ Our System: Shows entries + Fibonacci targets + trendlines

Produits recommandés
Murphy Order Block Break Structure
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Indicateurs
Murphy Order Block is a highly optimized and visually clean indicator for identifying key institutional zones based on pure market structure logic. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT-style OB trading, and structure-based break & retest strategies. This indicator dynamically detects and draws: - **1 valid Bullish Order Block (Buy Zone)** - **1 valid Bearish Order Block (Sell Zone)** ### Key Features: **Market Structure-Based Logic**   - Uses swing high
MT5 CuanHunter Signal Indicator
Jivi Muzaqi Guntur
Indicateurs
Next Price $289 Features: Clear Buy/Sell labels with directional arrows. Automatic Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) labels for better risk management. Easy-to-read chart signals (no messy lines). Works on any timeframe and any asset (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks). Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5 desktop & mobile sync) . Perfect for: Beginner traders who need straightforward signals. Experienced traders who want an extra confirmation tool. Anyone looking to simplify their chart w
BTFX Pivot Points
Bradley Thomas Farrington
Indicateurs
The BTFX Pivot Points is an indicator which calculates the Support and Resistance levels for each day. By using this indicator the pivot levels point out clear targets to aim for. The resistance levels are shown in purple above the silver pivot line. The support levels are shown in Orange and can be found below the silver pivot line. This indicators works very well when used with The BTFX Daybreak Indicator. For a more in depth explanation of these indicators please watch the Youtube video attac
Fractal Pivot Lines
Mario Jemic
Indicateurs
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It dynamically draws lines connecting fractal highs and lows, helping traders visualize local market structure, momentum shifts, and trend channels. What It Does Connects the last N fractals (of the same type – highs or lows) with visible lines. Fractal highs (pivots up) are linked by green lines , forming potential resistance paths. Fractal lows (pivots down) are linked by red lines ,
Smart Trendlines MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
Indicateurs
Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Indicateurs
Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
Pivot Points Classic
Giuseppe Papa
Indicateurs
Pivot Points Classic – L’indicatore essenziale per ogni trader tecnico Questo indicatore disegna automaticamente i livelli di Pivot Point più utilizzati dai trader professionisti, con supporto completo a 4 metodi di calcolo:   Metodi supportati : • Traditional • Fibonacci • Woodie • Camarilla   Caratteristiche principali :  Calcolo su timeframe superiore (multi-timeframe)  Visualizzazione chiara dei livelli P, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3   Etichette dinamiche con nome e valore del livello  Colori per
FREE
Market session with fibonacci
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est l'indicateur le plus courant que nous utilisons quotidiennement, y compris nos stratégies les plus utilisées, ICT et SMC, les limites de stop loss et les limites de liquidité qui se produisent aux heures d'ouverture et de fermeture des échanges, ainsi que le volume des échanges avec Fibonacci et le zoom avant et arrière, et les actions les plus courantes que vous souhaitez voir, telles que la sélection du mouvement d'échange que vous souhaitez voir et le tirage de Fibonacci, s
RSI Arrows Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicateurs
RSI Arrows Professional v1.00 Advanced Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview RSI Arrows Professional is a sophisticated technical indicator that combines the power of the traditional RSI (Relative Strength Index) with an intelligent directional signal system. Designed specifically for traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market, this indicator implements conservative trading strategies based on momentum analysis. Key Features Conservative Signal Strategy
MT5 Swing High Low Indicator
Muhammad Shamsuddeen Muhammad
Indicateurs
This indicator plots any and every swing high or swing low on your chart. A swing high or low candle formation comprises of a minimum of 3 candles whereby the middle candles high/low is the highest or lowest point amongst the three candles. The direction (bullish/bearish) of the middle candle is irrelevant. Swings are very useful patterns that can be used to determine market structure as well as potential price reversal points on a chart. This indicator is derived from the Bill Williams Fracta
Zigzag with additional ARROW signal
Igor Nagorniuk
Indicateurs
L'indicateur zig-zag est standard avec une période de 34 avec un signal supplémentaire sous la forme d'une flèche. Signal supplémentaire calculé séparément de l'indicateur zig-zag.Le travail sur cet indicateur se produit comme suit: 1. lors de la formation d'un segment de l'indicateur zig-Zag et l'apparition d'un signal supplémentaire sous la forme d'une flèche, vous devez ouvrir la position dans le sens de la flèche; 2. lors de la formation d'un autre bras de l'indicateur zig-zag dans la direct
Deviation Trend Profile MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Canal Trading Tools sur MQL5 : rejoignez‑moi pour suivre mes dernières actualités Deviation Trend Profile Scanner (DTPS) est un indicateur qui détecte l’orientation de la tendance, mesure la volatilité et regroupe les informations de plusieurs symboles/périodes dans un seul tableau. Il utilise une moyenne mobile paramétrable, des zones de déviation‑type a
Captain Backtest Model
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL5. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Breaker Block and Void Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Breaker Block & Void Indicator MT5 A Breaker Block represents a price zone where the market revisits after breaching an Order Block . In simple terms, when the price pulls back to a previously broken order block, it forms a breaker block. The Breaker Block Indicator is designed to automatically detect these critical zones, marking them once an order block is violated and the price retraces. By analyzing market movements, it helps traders identify recurring patterns in price action. «Indicator I
Dynamic Multi Period SNR
Chaidir St
Indicateurs
Dynamic Multi-Period S/R Indicator The Dynamic Multi-Period S/R is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S/R) levels across multiple timeframes directly on your chart. Unlike static indicators, this tool dynamically adjusts, providing you with relevant and up-to-date S/R zones from Hourly (H1), Daily (D1), and Weekly (W1) charts. This indicator goes beyond simple high/low analysis by incorporating Fractal patterns to refine
VWAP Bands
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Indicateurs
This indicator uses VWAP and projects this VWAP into up to 3 levels, shifted by a percentage of the chart's symbol. How to configure: Choose the symbol and desired graphic time Set the start time of the symbol (in bovespa, WIN and WDO start at 9 o'clock). This time is used as the cutoff reference for VWAP. Check which VWAP period fits the chart better: Ideally, a period when VWAP is not too distant from the chart Set percentage levels: Ideally, you should set levels based on history, so that le
Channel Vertex Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicateurs
Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
TrendlineBreak Alert
Yasir Zaidi
4 (2)
Indicateurs
Get ALERTS for break of your TRENDLINES, SUPPORT LINES, RESISTANCE LINE, ANY LINE!! 1. Draw a line on the chart (Trend, support, resistance, whatever you like) and give it a name (e.g. MY EURUSD line) 2. Load the Indicator and input the Line Name the same name in Indicator INPUT so system knows the name of your line (= MY EURUSD line) 3. Get Alerts when Price breaks the line and closes Works on All Time frames and charts LEAVE A COMMENT AND IF THERE IS ENOUGH INTEREST I WILL WRITE AN EA WHICH W
FREE
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicateurs
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Selective PinBar mt5
Daniel Opoku
Indicateurs
The selective pin bar is designed to identify reversals. To use the selective pin bar effectively, traders typically look for Strong Rejection: The tail of the pin bar should extend significantly beyond the surrounding price action. It indicates that there was a sharp rejection of higher or lower prices during the trading period. A strong rejection suggests that the market sentiment may be changing.
FREE
Swing daily
Ely Alsedy
Indicateurs
A pivot point is   an intraday technical indicator used to identify trends and reversals mainly in equities, commodities, and forex markets . Pivot points are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from bullish to bearish, and vice-versa. the swing daily is an advanced pivot points indicator that grants the user control over many aspects of the trading levels that you'll get familiar with in the controls section  it's used mainly to locate intraday tr
KT Auto Trendline MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Auto Trendline draws the upper and lower trendlines automatically using the last two significant swing highs/lows. Trendline anchor points are found by plotting the ZigZag over X number of bars. Features No guesswork requires. It instantly draws the notable trendlines without any uncertainty. Each trendline is extended with its corresponding rays, which helps determine the area of breakout/reversal. It can draw two separate upper and lower trendlines simultaneously. It works on all timeframe
FibPiv Zones PRO
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicateurs
FibPiv Zones PRO FibPiv Zones PRO is a professional trading indicator that combines Fibonacci retracement levels with Pivot Point zones , giving traders a powerful framework for identifying support, resistance, and high-probability trading opportunities . Unlike traditional indicators, FibPiv Zones PRO dynamically adapts to market conditions and provides clear, reliable zones that help traders make better entry and exit decisions. Key Features Fibonacci + Pivot Zones Automatically plots Fibonac
Golden Vector
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicateurs
Golden Vector — Precision Market Geometry for the Modern Trader Golden Vector is a cutting‑edge trading indicator that fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics with high‑level mathematical modeling to reveal the hidden vectors driving market movement. Engineered for traders who demand more than basic retracement lines, it transforms raw price data into a geometrically structured roadmap for strategic entries and exits. Core Advantages Next‑Gen Fibonacci Engine — Goes beyond standard ratios, dynamical
VR Pivot MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Pivot is an indicator of key pivot points. Pivot points are a special type of support and resistance levels that are used to determine the strongest price zones. Professional traders use pivot levels to determine prices at which there is a high probability of a price reversal. The levels are calculated using special mathematical formulas, which include the closing, opening, high, and low prices of the previous time period. The most effective is the daily period. It is important to note that a
Heiken Ashi Supertrend Combine
Tri Yasin Satrio Adji Pranoto
Indicateurs
Headline: Stop Guessing, Start Winning. Unleash the Power of the Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator. Body: Are you tired of market noise, confusing charts, and missed opportunities? The Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator is the ultimate tool designed to bring clarity and confidence to your trading, once and for all. We've combined two of the most powerful concepts in technical analysis into one seamless, easy-to-use indicator: Crystal-Clear Trends with Heiken Ashi: Say goodbye to choppy price action
RSChannel5
Tian Yu Li
Indicateurs
----< High Accuracy Trend Channel and Entry Signals >---- RSChannel could tell you the trend direction, resistance and support, when to open orders and where to set stoploss & takeprofit. this is a multifunctional indicator, can work well on all symbols and timeframes. Features: real-time analysis of trend direction filter out all the minor waves show resistance and support along as price goes give highly accurate entry signals frequently send alert in popup, email, notification way at ever
Pivot Point Super Trend
Yasir Zaidi
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Pivot Point Supertrend (corresponds to Pivot Point Super Trend indicator from Trading View) Pivot Point Period:    Pivot point defined as highest high and highest low... input 2 = defining highest high and highest low with 2 bars on each side which are lower (for highest high) and are higher (for lowest low calculation) ATR Length  : the  ATR  calculation is based on 10 periods ATR Factor: ATR multiplied by 3
FREE
Retracement Watcher MT5
Christian Ricard
Indicateurs
This indicator watch the Fibonacci retracement for levels and timeframes selected by the trader. In the workload of day trading, having your eyes on all the timeframes to validate some information, for Fibonacci traders, is really time consuming and requires constant focus.  With this in mind, this tool allows you to have your attention on other trading details while this one monitors the retracements of each timeframe in real time. In the charts, this indicator data (retracement %, age of the r
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0) Short Description Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The   Integrated Dashboard Scanner   is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring   six distinct analysis modules , including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicateurs
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'une opportunité de scalpi
Plus de l'auteur
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis