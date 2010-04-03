SNIPER SALES COPY

Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This isn't just another indicator; it's your advanced optical scope for the financial markets. We've engineered a system that eliminates the noise, helps you patiently line up your target, and gives you the confidence to pull the trigger only when the probability of a hit is maximized.





How the Sniper Eye Works: Patience, Confirmation, Execution.





A real sniper doesn't take the first shot. They wait for the perfect alignment. The Sniper Eye embodies this principle with its Dual-Scope Confirmation System.





Phase 1: ACQUIRE TARGET (The "Wait" Signal) The first Zig-Zag scope fires an orange"WAIT" arrow. This is your initial sighting. The system has identified a potential target zone. The message is clear: "Target spotted. Get into position, but hold your fire." This builds the discipline of patience.





Phase 2: CONFIRM & EXECUTE (The "Buy/Sell Now" Signal) This is where the magic happens.The second, independent Zig-Zag scope aligns with the first. The moment both scopes are locked on, the Sniper Eye flashes a vibrant "BUY NOW" or "SELL NOW" signal.





That's your green light. That's your confirmed kill shot.





This two-step process filters out the market's random movements, ensuring you only act on the most potent, high-probability setups.









Key Features & Your Tactical Advantage:





· Dual-Scope Confirmation: Two independent Zig-Zag algorithms (3-Level & Fractals) must agree. No more acting on unconfirmed, shaky signals.

· Built-In Ballistic Calculator (Risk Management): A sniper calculates wind and distance. The Sniper Eye calculates your risk.

· Volatility-Adjusted Stop-Loss: Uses ATR to place your stop-loss at a safe distance outside market noise.

· Pre-Set Profit Targets: Automatically calculates and draws Take-Profit levels to meet your desired Risk-Reward Ratio (e.g., 1:5). The trade plan is built for you.

· Crystal-Clear Visual Intel:

· Color-Coded Signals: "Wait" (Orange) and "Execute" (Lime/Red) are impossible to miss.

· Automatic Strategic Plotting: Your Entry, Stop-Loss (Abort Point), and Take-Profit (Objective) lines are drawn on the chart the instant a signal is confirmed.

· The Sniper's Mindset: This indicator trains you to be patient and disciplined.









Who Is the Sniper Eye For?





· Swing Traders & Position Traders who want to capture major moves by entering trends early and safely.

· Traders tired of "indicator overload" and false signals that lead to stop-outs.

· Disciplined individuals who understand that profitability comes from a few, high-quality setups, not constant trading.

· Beginners who need a clear, rules-based system to follow and build discipline.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)





Q: Does the Sniper Eye repaint? A:The indicator uses sophisticated Zig-Zag logic. While any Zig-Zag can repaint as a bar forms, the power of the Sniper Eye is its Dual-Scope Confirmation. A signal is only given when both independent systems are locked on, making confirmed "BUY/SELL NOW" signals significantly more reliable and stable than any single indicator.





Q: What markets and timeframes does it work on? A:It is versatile and effective on any liquid market (Forex, Indices, Commodities) and on any timeframe from M15 and higher. The higher the timeframe, the more significant the signals tend to be.





Q: Is it complicated to use? A:Not at all. We provide a simple installation guide. The indicator is designed for clarity. Once on your chart, it gives you unambiguous visual commands: Wait, or Execute.





Your Mission Kit Includes:





· The Sniper_Eye.mq5 indicator file.

· A Quick-Start Deployment Guide.

How a trader should use Sniper Eye (step-by-step)





1. Attach to chart on the pair/timeframe you trade.









2. Watch for Semafor arrow (initial signal). If Semafor arrow appears without fractal confirmation → indicator places WAIT. Do not enter yet.









3. If the fractal ZigZag later appears at the same bar index and matches Semafor → indicator marks BUY NOW / SELL NOW and draws entry/SL/TP.









4. Use the drawn lines to place your order or set alerts:





For buy: consider limit entry near low[i] or enter on pullback toward the entry level depending on your method.













5. Use your trade management rules: fix lot sizing based on SL distance and account risk (indicator prints SL distance; calculate lot size externally or integrate sizing).









6. Optionally combine with a trend filter (e.g., 200-period SMA) to trade only in trend direction: take only buys above 200 SMA and sells below.









7. Backtest and forward-test on a demo account before live use.

