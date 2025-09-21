Modern Spike Indicator Features:





1. Support and Resistance Lines: Displays dynamic horizontal dashed lines on the chart representing current support and resistance levels calculated from recent price swings.





2. Spike Detection Arrows: Shows up arrows (green) for potential upward spikes and down arrows (red) for potential downward spikes, triggered when price breaks S/R levels with RSI confirmation.





3. Trend Analysis: Incorporates ADX (Average Directional Index) to determine market trend strength and direction.





4. Trend Graph: Visualizes trend as a color-coded histogram:

- Green: Uptrend

- Red: Downtrend

- Gray: Neutral/Sideways market





5. Prediction Features: Provides dotted lines for predicted next support and resistance levels based on current trend and price range.





6. Moving Average: Includes a simple moving average line for additional trend smoothing and reference.





7. RSI Integration: Displays RSI (Relative Strength Index) line for momentum analysis, used in spike detection logic.





8. Trend-Refined Arrows: Spike arrows are filtered by trend direction to improve signal accuracy (e.g., up arrows only in uptrends or neutral markets).





9. Customizable Inputs: Adjustable periods for S/R calculation, RSI, MA, and ADX to suit different trading styles and timeframes.





10. Chart Overlay: All elements displayed directly on the price chart for easy visualization and decision-making.





This indicator combines multiple technical analysis tools to provide comprehensive market insights for identifying potential trading opportunities and trend continuations.