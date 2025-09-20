THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION

Tired of Guesswork?





Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision





Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them.

Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.













Are You Constantly Wondering…





"Is this the top, or will it keep going?"





"Where should I really take profit?"





"Am I trading smart, or just gambling?"









You’re not alone. Most indicators lag. They tell you what already happened.

The Almighty Predictor is different – it’s leading. It tells you what’s highly likely to happen next.









Introducing: The Almighty Predictor





Your All-in-One Trading Co-Pilot





Does the heavy lifting for you

Provides actionable predictions – not random signals

Gives you entry, stop loss, and target with confidence

Explains the “why” in plain English right on your chart





No more analysis paralysis. Just clarity + conviction.









---





How It Works – The Science Behind the Signal





Every hour the Almighty Predictor scans the market, then fires only if strict confluence conditions are met:





Multi-Timeframe Power – Daily, Weekly, 4H pivots to spot context





Volume Profile Precision – POC, VAH/VAL to track where smart money is active





Fibonacci Projections – Uses the 1.618 golden ratio to predict targets





Trend & Momentum Analysis – EMA 50/200 + ADX for true trend strength





Proprietary Confluence Score – Blocks weak setups, only shows high-probability trades









Result?

A single clean trendline → Entry → Target → Stop Loss













Key Features = Your Unfair Advantage





High-Probability Targets – Finds major swing highs/lows automatically





Risk-Management First – Strict max 6:1 R:R policy





Garbage-Filter – Blocks low-quality/noisy signals





Live Market Dashboard – Bias, volume, trend, entry reasons → all explained





No Over-Trading – Just 1 prime prediction per hour





Crystal-Clear Visuals – Blue = Target line | Red = Stop loss | Entry = Clea





See The Difference





Typical Chart → 10 messy indicators, conflicting arrows, confusion





Your Chart with Almighty Predictor →

Clean | Clear | Confident









---





Who Is This For?





Swing & Day Traders (M15 / H1)





Traders stuck at break-even needing structure





Analysts wanting confirmation before pulling trigger





Beginners who want simplicity instead of clutter













---





Testimonials





“This is insane. The targets are actual swing points. I’m finally letting my trades run!” – Mark J.





“The risk management alone is worth it. My consistency skyrocketed.” – Sarah L.





“It’s not just a signal tool… it’s a trading education on my chart.” – David T.













---





Get Started in Under 60 Seconds





Purchase & download the .ex5 file

Drag & drop onto MT5 chart

Use defaults (or customize)

Watch as Almighty Predictor fires its first forecast









---





Our Iron-Clad 7-Day Guarantee





Use it risk-free for 7 days

If it doesn’t give you clarity + better risk management + confident trading → full refund

You either level up as a trader, or get your back









---





FAQ





Works on: M15 & H1, all liquid pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD…)





Repainting? Nope. What you see = what you get.





EA? No – it’s an indicator. You stay in control.





Beginner-friendly? Absolutely. Clear visuals + explanations = fast learning curve.













---





Special Offer





Regular Price: $500

Launch Price: $300 (One-time)





Free updates for life





No recurring fees









Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. No tool can guarantee profits. Past performance ≠ future results.