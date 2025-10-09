Super trend X

SuperTrend X is a fully automated Expert Advisor built entirely around the power of the SuperTrend indicator – a proven trend-following tool that adapts dynamically to market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR). Unlike traditional systems that rely on lagging oscillators such as RSI or ADX, this EA focuses exclusively on price action and volatility, generating precise entries and exits at every trend reversal.





This EA is designed for traders who appreciate clean logic, transparent signals, and reliable execution. It detects every SuperTrend “flip” — the exact moment when market direction changes from bullish to bearish or vice versa — and immediately places a trade in the new direction. The algorithm automatically calculates safe Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in pips and controls risk through adaptive lot sizing.





Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, SuperTrend EA brings a balanced mix of simplicity, precision, and automation. You can apply it on any symbol or timeframe (default: M15), and it will adapt to the instrument’s volatility through its ATR-based engine.





How to Read the EA’s Information





Once attached to a chart, the EA continuously analyzes the market and monitors the SuperTrend line.





When the SuperTrend flips from red to green, the EA interprets this as the start of an uptrend and opens a buy position at the next tick.





When the SuperTrend flips from green to red, it signals the beginning of a downtrend, and the EA opens a sell position.





Each trade automatically includes a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips, ensuring controlled risk and clear profit targets.





The EA checks for existing open trades to avoid duplicates and uses margin validation to prevent over-leveraging.





The user can monitor activity directly from the Experts tab or the Journal window – where each decision is logged in real time, including ATR settings, stop levels, and trend changes.





How It Works





Internally, SuperTrend EA calculates an ATR-based dynamic channel:





It retrieves recent high, low, and close prices.





It builds upper and lower “volatility bands” around price.





When the price closes above the upper band, the trend flips bullish; when it closes below the lower band, it flips bearish.





On each flip, the EA automatically executes a buy or sell order with user-defined trade size and risk parameters.





This architecture provides a robust, real-time response to market momentum while filtering out noise during sideways conditions.





Key Features





Pure SuperTrend Logic – No RSI, no ADX, only a volatility-adaptive SuperTrend core for clean trend signals.





Automatic Trade Management – Each order includes pre-calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit based on pip distance.





Smart Lot Control – Dynamic lot validation ensures compliance with broker limits and free-margin safety.





Multi-Timeframe Adaptability – Works across all markets and timeframes, from M1 scalping to daily trend following.





Optimized for Stability – One position per symbol, margin checks, and ATR recalculation guarantee safe and consistent execution.